Gervonta Davis shares update on potential $2m bet with Jake Paul

By Harry Kettle - September 24, 2025
Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis has provided an update on his apparent $2 million bet with Jake Paul.

As we know, Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul will collide in an exhibition boxing match later this year. While many fans and pundits aren’t quite sure how they feel about it, the overwhelming opinion is that the whole thing is a bit controversial. It’s so controversial, in fact, that it had to be moved from Atlanta to Miami as a result of the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission not wanting to sanction the contest.

RELATED: ‘Boxing is a joke’…Fight fans fume at Jake Paul/Gervonta Davis size difference in viral first faceoff

Recently, things have been heating up with fans getting a chance to see what the two men look like stood next to each other. As was expected, Paul towers above Davis, with many wondering just how much of a difference the size gap will be between them.

During their most recent press conference, streamer Adin Ross suggested that he was backing Paul and that he wanted to do a side bet for $250,000 with Davis. After several exchanges, the amount went up to $2 million between Jake and Gervonta, and the two boxers shook hands on stage. Unfortunately for those hoping to see this become part of the narrative, ‘Tank’ has gone back on the idea.

 

He was never getting that 2 mil..idgaf what happens

— Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) September 23, 2025

Davis sends a message to Paul/Ross

“He was never getting that 2 mil..idgaf what happens”

Buckle up, folks, because this is going to be a crazy ride between now and fight night.

What do you believe is going to happen when Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul finally square off in their boxing match? Let us know your thoughts on this and influencer boxing as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Gervonta Davis Jake Paul

Related

Dana White Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford

Boxing legend slams Dana White and TKO over Muhammad Ali Act change efforts

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 23, 2025
Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference
Gervonta Davis

'Boxing is a joke'...Fight fans fume at Jake Paul/Gervonta Davis size difference in viral first faceoff

Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis’ first pre-fight faceoff left many boxing fans perplexed by their ridiculous size difference.

Ilia Topuria and Terence Crawford
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria strongly advised not to pursue boxing match with Terence Crawford

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 19, 2025

Ilia Topuria has been calling for a showdown with boxing great Terence Crawford, but one UFC fighter doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

Terence Crawford press conference
Terence Crawford

Dillon Danis "I could strangle [Terence Crawford] in under 30 seconds"

Dylan Bowker - September 18, 2025

Dillon Danis tipped his proverbial cap to Terence Crawford but also made it clear he feels like he could make short work of the prolific boxer. Crawford recently added to his already rock-solid legacy by becoming the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion across three weight classes in the four-belt era.

Jake Paul speaks in an interview after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., opposite Gervonta Davis punching Lamont Roach Jr.
Gervonta Davis

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight moved to Florida after Georgia commission labels bout 'dumbest thing I've ever heard'

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2025

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis will no longer take place in Georgia due to strong opposition from the state’s athletic commission to sanction the fight.

Terence Crawford and Ilia Topuria

Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria isn't far-fetched, says UFC Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025
Dana White speaks at the Canelo-Crawford press conference, opposite Jake Paul and manager Nakisa Bidarian after Paul's win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Dana White

Dana White hilariously mocks Jake Paul and 'warlock' manager for suing critics of his boxing career

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White clarified his stance towards Jake Paul, but also didn’t hold back on Paul’s recent legal escapades.

Shakur Stevenson answers a question during a press confrence, opposite Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium, and Ilia Topuria in the cage at UFC 317
Ilia Topuria

Boxing star predicts Terence Crawford would choke Ilia Topuria 'to death' in potential fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

Shakur Stevenson believes Terence Crawford would finish UFC champion Ilia Topuria inside the Octagon.

Daniel Cormier commentates cageside during Dana White's Contender Series, opposite Ilia Topuria entering the Octagon at UFC 317
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reveals one big reason Ilia Topuria won't get to fight Terence Crawford amid intense feud

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Ilia Topuria will get his desired fight with Terence Crawford for one controversial reason.

Ilia Topuria answers a question during the UFC 317 press conference, opposite Terence Crawford during a media day interview
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria calls out Terence Crawford for lying about meeting him as crossover feud intensifies

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2025

The intense feud between combat superstars Ilia Topuria and Terence Crawford continues to escalate.