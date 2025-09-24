Gervonta Davis shares update on potential $2m bet with Jake Paul

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis has provided an update on his apparent $2 million bet with Jake Paul.

As we know, Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul will collide in an exhibition boxing match later this year. While many fans and pundits aren’t quite sure how they feel about it, the overwhelming opinion is that the whole thing is a bit controversial. It’s so controversial, in fact, that it had to be moved from Atlanta to Miami as a result of the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission not wanting to sanction the contest.

Recently, things have been heating up with fans getting a chance to see what the two men look like stood next to each other. As was expected, Paul towers above Davis, with many wondering just how much of a difference the size gap will be between them.

During their most recent press conference, streamer Adin Ross suggested that he was backing Paul and that he wanted to do a side bet for $250,000 with Davis. After several exchanges, the amount went up to $2 million between Jake and Gervonta, and the two boxers shook hands on stage. Unfortunately for those hoping to see this become part of the narrative, ‘Tank’ has gone back on the idea.

He was never getting that 2 mil..idgaf what happens — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) September 23, 2025

Davis sends a message to Paul/Ross

Buckle up, folks, because this is going to be a crazy ride between now and fight night.

What do you believe is going to happen when Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul finally square off in their boxing match? Let us know your thoughts on this and influencer boxing as a whole, BJPENN Nation!