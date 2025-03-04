What’s next for Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev after UFC Vegas 103?

The UFC was at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 1 for UFC Vegas 103. The main event saw Manel Kape take on Asu Almabayev in a pivotal flyweight bout.

Kape entered the fight coming off a knockout win over Bruno Silva. Almabayev, meanwhile, was 4-0 in the UFC and was coming off a win over Matheus Nicolau to get his first main event spot.

Ultimately, it was Kape who won by third-round TKO as the ref stopped the fight. Following UFC Vegas 103, here is what I think should be next for the flyweight contenders after Saturday’s outcome.