Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announce they will be fighting in Las Vegas in 2023

One of the biggest fights in boxing is set to take place in 2023.

On Thursday, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia took to social media to announce they will be fighting one another sometime in 2023 in Las Vegas. It’s also fight both men have wanted for quite some time now, as they have taken multiple shots at one another.

“’ll be back in the ring Jan 7 stay tuned for more details! After that it’s me and Ryan! DONE DEAL!!!!!!!!!!!!! TELL EM GET THE BRINKS TRUCK READY MF!!!!!!!!,” Davis wrote on Instagram.

Garcia then took to social media to announce he was excited for the matchup with Davis as he believes it is a legacy fight.

I’m so pumped this fight is finally in place — I want it more than anything right now. I’ve put in the work, I’m at the prime of my career, and I know I’m going to be the biggest boxer in the world. That legacy starts today🥊 pic.twitter.com/6Hv5y3hwMY — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 17, 2022

“I’m so pumped this fight is finally in place — I want it more than anything right now. I’ve put in the work, I’m at the prime of my career, and I know I’m going to be the biggest boxer in the world. That legacy starts today,” Garcia said.

Although the two announced they would be fighting in 2023, Davis is set to return to the ring on January 6. Garcia is also expected to have a fight prior to this one. Yet, he still believes this is the fight that boxing needs.

Boxing NEEDS this fight right now. It’s time for us to get back to what made this sport so great for the fans: Glamorous fights in places like Las Vegas, grudge match storylines, and most importantly — the best fighting the best. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 17, 2022

“Boxing NEEDS this fight right now. It’s time for us to get back to what made this sport so great for the fans: Glamorous fights in places like Las Vegas, grudge match storylines, and most importantly — the best fighting the best,” Garcia added.

Gervonta Davis (27-0) is coming off a TKO win over Rolly Romero to retain his WBA lightweight title. In his career, he holds notable wins over Isaac Cruz, Mario Barrios, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Leo Santa Cruz, and Francisco Fonseca. He’s also the former IBF and WBA super featherweight and WBA super lightweight champion.

Ryan Garcia (23-0) is the former WBC interim lightweight champion but never had a chance to unify the belt. The 24-year-old is coming off a TKO win over Javier Fortuna. In his career, Garcia holds notable wins over Emmanuel Tagoe, Luke Campbell, Romero Duno, and Fonseca.

