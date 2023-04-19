Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie' Daniel Cormier Max Holloway UFC UFC Kansas City

Daniel Cormier signs off on Max Holloway’s recent callout of The Korean Zombie: “That’s fun!”

By Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is down for Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie.

‘Blessed’ returned to the octagon over the weekend to face Arnold Allen. The bout was Holloway’s first since his destructive defeat at the hands of Alexander Volkanovski in their trilogy bout last July. In this outing, the former champion put on a show against the ‘Almighty’.

The two featherweight contenders put on a show last Saturday in the main event of UFC Kansas City. At the end of the five-round classic, it was Holloway who got the nod by unanimous decision. Following the victory, the former titleholder called out Chan Sung Jung. The Korean fighter had been out of the cage since his loss to Alexander Volkanovski last April and later accepted the callout from Holloway.

While some have downplayed the possible matchup, Daniel Cormier is down for the fight. During a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast, the UFC commentator discussed Max Holloway’s win. There, he approved his post-fight callout of The Korean Zombie.

The former light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion stated that given Holloway’s decision to fight Arnold Allen, his callout makes sense. While the Hawaiian is a featherweight contender, Cormier noted that a bout with Zombie is more about having fun than anything else.

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier discusses Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie

“The Korean Zombie is one of those guys that people love also,” Daniel Cormier stated on the DC and RC podcast. “Korean Zombie has some big wins in his career too. He beat Dustin Poirier back in the day, he fought for the championship against Jose Aldo. Remember he popped his shoulder out and still fought? Korean Zombie is a savage, so he wants that fight.”

He continued, “I think now, Max taking the Arnold Allen fight shows the company he’ll fight just about anyone. Now, let’s give him one that’s fun. Because I feel that him and the Korean Zombie is an absolutely fun fight that so many people would enjoy. And that is easily a main event of a fight night, or as high as the third fight, or co-main event on a pay-per-view.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Thiago Alves

Watch former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves unload low kicks on the boys from Back Breakers and Bites (Video)

Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023
Curtis Blaydes
UFC

Curtis Blaydes reveals plans to wait for title shot no matter how long it takes: "They bring in Brock Lesnar, I’ll wait"

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes might be spending some time on the sidelines after Saturday. ‘Razor’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Tom Aspinall last July. In the heavyweight main event […]

Conor-McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor pleads with fighters to stop doing Jake Paul-style purse bets: "It never happens and it’s stupid"

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2023

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is tired of your bets. Earlier this week, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis appeared on a live stream together. This Saturday, the two are set to headline […]

Francis Ngannou

Demetrious Johnson hits back at critics who believe Francis Ngannou made a mistake leaving the UFC: "I've been successful"

Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2023

ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson knows you don’t need to be in the UFC to have success. ‘Mighty Mouse’ is currently slated to face Adriano Moraes next month at ONE Fight Night 10. The […]

Paulo Costa, Jan Blachowicz
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa calls out Jan Blachowicz for UFC 288, but the Pole claims 'Borrachina' turned down the fight: "How much juice does he need?"

Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023

Paulo Costa was looking to get a short-notice fight at light heavyweight. With Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush pushed off of UFC 288, the May 6 pay-per-view card is in need of a co-main event […]

Sergei Pavlovich, Curtis Blaydes

Pro fighters make their picks for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Cole Shelton - April 19, 2023
Nate Diaz, Daniel Cormier, Jake Paul, Paul vs Diaz, Boxing
Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier explains why he’s giving Nate Diaz a chance in upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul: “He’s not as good as we originally thought”

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s giving Nate Diaz a chance in his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. It was recently announced that Jake Paul (6-1) will take on former UFC star Nate Diaz […]

Israel Adesanya, Dan Hardy, UFC rankings
UFC

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya scorches his former girlfriend on Instagram

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, recently scorched his former girlfriend on Instagram. Adesanya, 33, is hot off a knockout victory over Alex Pereira earlier this month. It was at UFC 287 where Israel Adesanya (24-2 […]

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland explains why he won’t move back down to welterweight despite “legitimate” belief he could win the 170lbs title

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

Sean Strickland is explaining why he won’t move back down to welterweight despite his ‘legitimate’ belief he could with the 170lb title. Sean Strickland has 2 losses in his last four fights in the Octagon. […]

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, TUF
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena explains why her “back hurts” ahead of trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes at UFC 289: “From carrying this fight and from making her relevant again”

Susan Cox - April 19, 2023

Julianna Pena is explaining why her ‘back hurts’ ahead of her trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes at UFC 289. It was announced on April 9th that UFC 289 will feature Nunes vs. Pena 3 in […]