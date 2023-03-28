MMA Fighters take aim at Paddy Pimblett for his post-surgery callout of former opponent Jared Gordon: “This man is a clown”

Some MMA fighters have made it quite clear that they’re not impressed by Paddy Pimblett’s recent callout of Jared Gordon.

Pimblett’s late 2022 victory over Gordon has left a sour taste in the mouths of many within the MMA community. While Paddy Pimblett scored a unanimous decision victory, most MMA media members and many fans felt Gordon should’ve had his hand raised.

Paddy Pimblett Wants Rematch With Jared Gordon

The controversy has seemingly irked Paddy “The Baddy,” as he took to his YouTube channel to deliver a not so friendly callout to Gordon (h/t MMAMania).

“I want to punch his head in toward the end of the year,” Pimblett said. “I am going to run it back. I hope he beats Bobby Green, because I’ll snap his arm for him in a round. Had a boxing match with him and I still won, because you’re s—. I hope he watched this. You’re f—ing dogs—. At my worst, you couldn’t beat me at your best. Injured, everything going wrong, and you couldn’t beat me on my worst day. And I beat you on your best, because you’re a little bum.”’

Negative Response To Callout

In the comment section of an Instagram post highlighting Pimblett’s quote, many notable names within the MMA world responded negatively to the callout. UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling had the following to say:

“I’m not understanding this energy. What did Jared say to deserve this? But I’m here for the rematch.”

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano made his feelings clear, “This man is a clown,” Moicano said.

Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen also caught wind of Pimblett’s comments. While Eblen didn’t comment on Pimblett’s aggressive tone in the callout of Gordon, he did make a prediction for a potential rematch.

“They should run it back and I’d put money on [Jared Gordon].”

Finally, Jared Gordon responded to Pimblett’s challenge.

“I hope you get well soon, man,” Gordon said. “Heal up. You know I won, otherwise we wouldn’t be talking about this anymore. See you when you’re ready.”

H/T Sportskeeda for screencaps of Instagram comments.