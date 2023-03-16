Roy Jones Jr. explains why he accepted fight with former UFC champion Anthony Pettis: “It sounded kind of intriguing”

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has explained why he’s opted to take on Anthony Pettis as part of Gamebred Boxing 4 next month.

On April 1 in Milwaukee, Roy Jones Jr. will return to the squared circle to take on former UFC champion Anthony Pettis. The two will meet in the main event as Jones Jr. prepares to compete professionally for the first time since 2018.

Pettis, meanwhile, is testing the waters in boxing after coming up short in his latest PFL venture.

Given that the boxing icon is 54, many have wondered why Roy has decided to step back in there again. A few years back, he took part in a fun exhibition with none other than Mike Tyson.

During a recent press conference, Jones Jr. went into more detail about his decision.

“When I was still at where I thought was pretty good, I wanted to fight Anderson Silva, but it just kept getting pushed to the side, pushed to the side, pushed to the side. It never happened,” Jones said. “So I was kind of dead on all of it. I was through with boxing, I was like, ‘Nah, I’m done. I shouldn’t fight no more. I’m 54 years old.’ Then they said, ‘You know, one of the greatest ever at 155 said he’d come up in weight to fight you and you don’t have to come lower than 200.’ It sounded kind of intriguing.”

Jones Jr is ready

“Here’s a perfect opportunity, a guy who’s also a legend at what he did. Yeah, he’s a smaller weight class, but he’s up to 205 pounds when they told him about it. So he’s big enough. He knows how to handle himself and I know he’s going to go hard with boxing because he’s one of the greats. If I was going to go play a one-on-one basketball game with Michael Jordan, I would get the best basketball coaches around that I can get because I’m playing a GOAT. I know it’s what it is and he’s going to be ready for it. But I’m not planning to do it again, no.”

