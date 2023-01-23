Floyd Mayweather set for February exhibition in the U.K. against Bellator veteran Aaron Chalmers

Former five-division champion Floyd Mayweather will be heading to the U.K. next month.

‘Money’ has been out of action since an exhibition clash with YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji Olatunji in November. In that outing, Mayweather predictably dominated ‘The Tank’ en route to a sixth-round knockout victory.

The win was the boxing legend’s third in his exhibition career. While Mayweather retired following a knockout win over Conor McGregor in 2017, he’s only stopped competing in professional bouts. Instead, he’s opted to continue fighting in an exhibition format.

Exhibition matches are more akin to a sparring session than a full-blown fight. Given that Mayweather is approaching 46 years old, the decline in opposition and difficulty makes sense. Following his win over Olatunji last year, the boxing legend hinted he would compete in the U.K. next, a first for him.

It seems that will be the case, as Floyd Mayweather announced on Instagram. There, the former champion stated he would be competing on February 25th in the U.K. at the O2 Arena. The date was previously revealed, and Mayweather was even attached to a clash with ONE’s Liam Harrison.

Due to an injury to ‘The Hitman’, that planned matchup fell through. Instead, Mayweather will be facing Bellator MMA veteran Aaron Chalmers. Prior to his fighting career, the British star made his name on the Geordie Shore reality show.

However, the former reality star has been training in MMA for years. First debuting in BAMMA in 2017, he went 3-0, which led to his Bellator signing the following year. Chalmers went 2-2 in the promotion before retiring from MMA in 2021.

Following his retirement from MMA, Aaron Chalmers announced his intentions to start a boxing career. The Brit made his professional debut against Alexander Zeledon in June, winning by unanimous decision. He will now look to pull the upset against Floyd Mayweather in February.

