Aaron Chalmers Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 5-2-0

FAQ's

Aaron Chalmers next fight? N/A

Aaron Chalmers last fight? Aaron Chalmers lost their last fight against Austin Clem by Decision (Unanimous) on Feb. 22, 2020 at Bellator 240 - McCourt vs. Ruis.

Is Aaron Chalmers retired? Aaron Chalmers last fought Austin Clem 2 years 2 months and 11 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Aaron Chalmers from? Aaron Chalmers is from Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, England.

Has Aaron Chalmers ever been knocked out? Aaron Chalmers has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Heel Hook) to Corey Browning on Feb / 09 / 2019 at Bellator Newcastle - Pitbull vs. Scope