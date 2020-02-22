advertisement - continue reading below
Aaron Chalmers Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 5-2-0

On 4 April 2014, it was announced that Chalmers had joined the cast of Geordie Shore for the eighth series. He left the series after season 16.

Last Fight: Austin Clem
Age: 34
Height 5'10"
Weight 170 lbs
Nick Name: "The Joker"
Nationality: England
Association: UTC Birmingham
5 Wins
KO / TKO
2
40%
Submission
3
60%
Decisions
0
0%
2 Losses
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
1
50%
Decisions
1
50%

Wiki Stats

Stance Orthodox
Team SBG UK, Renegade Jiu-JitsuUltimate Training Center (formerly)
Years active 2014–2021
Children Romeo A.J Chalmers Maddox Chalmers

FAQ's

Aaron Chalmers next fight?
N/A
Aaron Chalmers last fight?
Aaron Chalmers lost their last fight against Austin Clem by Decision (Unanimous) on Feb. 22, 2020 at Bellator 240 - McCourt vs. Ruis.
Is Aaron Chalmers retired?
Aaron Chalmers last fought Austin Clem 2 years 2 months and 11 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Aaron Chalmers from?
Aaron Chalmers is from Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, England.
Has Aaron Chalmers ever been knocked out?
Aaron Chalmers has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Submission (Heel Hook) to Corey Browning on Feb / 09 / 2019 at Bellator Newcastle - Pitbull vs. Scope
How long has Aaron Chalmers been fighting?
Aaron Chalmers has been fighting for 2 years 9 months and 10 days, their first fight was on May. 12, 2017 at BAMMA 29 - McDermott vs. Wolf. They have accumalated roughly 39 minutes and 42 seconds on the canvas.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Austin Clem Bellator 240 - McCourt vs. Ruis
Feb/22/2020 		Decision (Unanimous) Dan Miragliotta 3 5:00
win Fred Freeman Bellator 223 - Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr.
Jun/22/2019 		Submission (Triangle Choke) Kevin MacDonald 2 4:05
loss Corey Browning Bellator Newcastle - Pitbull vs. Scope
Feb/09/2019 		Submission (Heel Hook) Leon Roberts 3 0:20
win Ash Griffiths Bellator 200 - Carvalho vs. Mousasi
May/25/2018 		Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke) Rob Hinds 1 1:55
win Karl Donaldson BAMMA 33 - Scope vs. Lebout
Dec/15/2017 		TKO (Punches) Daniel Movahedi 1 0:43
win Alex Thompson BAMMA 31 - Lewis-Parry vs. Jackson
Sep/15/2017 		KO (Punch) 1 0:30
win Greg Jenkins BAMMA 29 - McDermott vs. Wolf
May/12/2017 		Submission (Keylock) 1 2:09
