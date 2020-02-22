|Last Fight:
|Austin Clem
|Age:
|34
|Height
|5'10"
|Weight
|170 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Joker"
|Nationality:
|England
|Association:
|UTC Birmingham
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|SBG UK, Renegade Jiu-JitsuUltimate Training Center (formerly)
|Years active
|2014–2021
|Children
|Romeo A.J Chalmers Maddox Chalmers
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Austin Clem
|Bellator 240 - McCourt vs. Ruis
Feb/22/2020
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Dan Miragliotta
|3
|5:00
|win
|Fred Freeman
|Bellator 223 - Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr.
Jun/22/2019
|Submission (Triangle Choke)
|Kevin MacDonald
|2
|4:05
|loss
|Corey Browning
|Bellator Newcastle - Pitbull vs. Scope
Feb/09/2019
|Submission (Heel Hook)
|Leon Roberts
|3
|0:20
|win
|Ash Griffiths
|Bellator 200 - Carvalho vs. Mousasi
May/25/2018
|Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Rob Hinds
|1
|1:55
|win
|Karl Donaldson
|BAMMA 33 - Scope vs. Lebout
Dec/15/2017
|TKO (Punches)
|Daniel Movahedi
|1
|0:43
|win
|Alex Thompson
|BAMMA 31 - Lewis-Parry vs. Jackson
Sep/15/2017
|KO (Punch)
|1
|0:30
|win
|Greg Jenkins
|BAMMA 29 - McDermott vs. Wolf
May/12/2017
|Submission (Keylock)
|1
|2:09