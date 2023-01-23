Luke Rockhold announces he was granted his UFC release, plans to “go f**k some people up”

Luke Rockhold is no longer a UFC fighter.

Rockhold announced on The MMA Hour on Monday that he was granted his UFC release after he asked for it. The former UFC middleweight champion says PFL, Bellator, ONE Championship, and boxing are all potential options for him.

Luke Rockhold: "I want to go fuck some people up. I want to go change and correct this bullshit that's going on out there." He mentions PFL, Bellator, ONE Championship, and boxing as potential options he's eyeing. #TheMMAHour — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) January 23, 2023

“I want to go fuck some people up. I want to go change and correct this bullshit that’s going on out there,” Rockhold said.

Rockhold last fought at UFC 278 where he lost a decision to Paulo Costa. After the fight, he announced his retirement but quickly said he was coming back, and many assumed it would be in the UFC.

However, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Rockhold ask for his release as he was vocal about his displeasure with the UFC prior to his return against Costa.

“I’m not saying anything that’s not real,” Rockhold said about fighter pay at UFC 278 media day. “Everything I’m saying is justified and truthful. Just because I should be in a position of power before I say this sh*t? F*ck off. I have nothing to lose, I don’t need this business. I love fighting, and I’m here to fight the best motherf*ckers, and this happens to be the place where it’s done. The company is f*cking growing, and they’re implementing other little stupid-ass bonuses – $5,000 here, $5,000 there. $50,000, man? We’ve been stuck on this motherf*cker for 20 f*cking years. I mean, back when GSP was fighting Jake (Shields), I mean, what was it? $100,000? F*cking it was growing.”

Luke Rockhold (19-6) is on a three-fight losing skid and coming off the decision loss to Costa. Prior to that, he was knocked out by Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight and was knocked out by Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight title at UFC 221. In his career, the former middleweight champ holds notable wins over Chris Weidman, Michael Bisping, Lyoto Machida, and Jacare Souza among others.

