Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)

Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai.

Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.

- Advertisement -

After the fight, Mayweather told Olatunji that he’s actually a good fighter.

“You’re a hell of a fighter and a hell of a competitor and keep up the great work,” Mayweather said. “Keep building.”

- Advertisement -

What’s next for “Money” Mayweather remains to be seen. Mayweather recently responded to Jake Paul going after him on social media. Mayweather told reporters that Paul only wants to fight aging combat sports athletes (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“He’s just a lot of talk,” he added. “It’s different when you’re [facing boxers] at the highest level; once you get in there with a real fighter that can really fight. Is he doing good? Absolutely. For who he’s fighting. Guys 50, guys 40 [Audience laughs]. Does he want to fight me? Of course, I’m nearly 50 years old, of course, he wants to fight me.”

Floyd Mayweather has been on a run of exhibition bouts as of late. Post-retirement from pro boxing, Mayweather has boxed Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, Mikuru Asakura, and Deji Olatunji in exhibitions. In all of those fights, Mayweather was in control throughout, so there may not be an end in sight to his exhibition tour.

- Advertisement -