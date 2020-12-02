Evander Holyfield wants Mike Tyson to “sign the contract” for trilogy boxing match

Heavyweight boxing legend Evander Holyfield told rival Mike Tyson to “sign the contract” for a trilogy fight between the two in 2021.

Holyfield and Tyson had one of the most bitter and storied rivalries of the 1990s. In 1996, Holyfield knocked out Tyson to win the world heavyweight championship in boxing. In 1997, the two fought in a rematch in a fight that ended in a disqualification when Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear. For nearly 25 years this has been one of the heated rivalries in all of the combat sports. And it looks like we may finally get some closure.

After Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in a massive boxing pay-per-view event that reportedly sold 1.2 million PPV buys, Holyfield spoke to ESPN and said he wants the trilogy fight. According to Holyfield, his camp has tried to make the third fight against Tyson for a while, but he says that Tyson was the one turning him down. After Tyson had what he calls a “tuneup fight” against Jones Jr., Holyfield hopes that he’s next.

“My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses. Now I can see why he wanted a tuneup fight before thinking about fighting me. No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it’s on you now. I’m ready,” Holyfield said.

At age 58, Holyfield is no spring chicken. But after seeing the massive numbers that Tyson vs. Jones Jr. pulled in, Holyfield wants to capitalize on the momentum himself. In his estimation, this is the bout combat sports fans want to see more than any other. Tyson recently indicated an interest in a third Holyfield fight as well, so it’s possible.

“(It would be) a global event and the only fight that anyone wants to see,” Holyfield said.

Do you want to see Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson 3?