Mike Tyson says he would “love” trilogy fight with Evander Holyfield

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson said that he welcomes a trilogy fight against rival Evander Holyfield if the fans want to see it.

Tyson returns to the boxing ring later this month for the first time in 15 years when he takes on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match between legends of the ring. Tyson has been sharing videos of his training for the last few months and despite being 54 years old, he looks to be in amazing shape. As for the 51-year-old Jones Jr., he has won four straight. Despite both men being in their 50s, there is definitely some intrigue to this bout.

However, the fight that many fans really want to see is a trilogy fight between Tyson and Holyfield, his long-time rival. In 1996, Holyfield defeated Tyson via 11th-round TKO to capture the heavyweight boxing championship. Then in 1997 in the rematch, Tyson bit the ear of Holyfield and was disqualified. For 23 years these two have missed the opportunity for a third battle, but now in 2020, it seems like there is a slight window for it to happen.

Speaking to Jim Gray during Monday Night Football, Tyson conveyed his interest in a trilogy fight against the 58-year-old Holyfield.

“That’s always something that we can do if the people want it, if it’s pragmatic enough, I’d love to do it,” Tyson said (via MMAFighting.com).

Although both men are now aged legends, there is no doubt a trilogy fight between Tyson and Holyfield would be big. And though he shouldn’t get ahead of himself, Tyson couldn’t help but imagine what it would be like to fight for the heavyweight championship in 2020.

“Man, that would be a novelty. Me using my skills, matching my skills now against the best heavyweights in the world, that would be mind-boggling,” Tyson said.

Do you want to see the trilogy fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield?