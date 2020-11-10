Evander Holyfield interested in trilogy boxing match with Mike Tyson

Heavyweight boxing legend Evander Holyfield is reportedly interested in a trilogy fight with his long-time rival Mike Tyson.

Holyfield and Tyson previously met twice during the height of the heavyweight boxing scene in the 1990s. In 1996, these two met for the first time with Holyfield winning the WBA heavyweight title with an 11th-round knockout. Then in 1997, the two met in a high-profile rematch, and Tyson was disqualified after being Holyfield’s ear in the third round. 23 years later and it appears as though we finally might get some closure on this rivalry.

According to TMZ Sports, Holyfield is back training in the hopes of luring Tyson into a third fight between the two rivals. The 58-year-old Holyfield appears to be in incredible shape in the video he posted, matching the training footage the 54-year-old Tyson has been posting himself. Despite both men being in their 50s, both are in amazing shape these days.

The TMZ report quoted an anonymous source, who told the outlet, “It’s not even about the money at this point, I think Tyson is scared… We’ve offered multiple times and Tyson vs. Holyfield is the fight that should happen.”

Tyson recently said that was interested in the third matchup with Holyfield, so there appears to be some gamesmanship going on here between the two veterans. Either way, it definitely seems like there is interest in what would be a highly-anticipated matchup.

Holyfield hasn’t fought since 2011 when he ended his boxing career with a TKO win over Brian Nielsen at age 49. He is actually unbeaten in his last three boxing matches dating back to 2008. As for Tyson, he has not fought since 2005. He returns to the ring later this month when he faces off against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout.

Do you want to see the trilogy fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson?