Niko Price suspended, fined by NAC for marijuana use, “Cowboy” draw overturned

Niko Price has been suspended and fined by the Nevada Athletic Commission after testing positive for marijuana. His September draw with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has also been converted to a draw.

This unfortunate news was first reported by Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

The Nevada commission has suspended UFC’s Niko Price six months and fined him $8,500 for a positive marijuana test. His draw against Donald Cerrone in September will now be a no contest. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 2, 2020

This is the second time Price has tested positive for marijuana, which is now legal in many states in the US and all across Canada. He was first flagged for use of the drug after a 2017 knockout over Alex Morono, which was also ruled a No Contest. That fight occured in Houston, Texas, outside the jurisdiction of the Nevada commission, but might well have factored into the heavy-handed punishment Price received this time around.

Prior to his No Contest with Cerrone, Price was defeated by Vicente Luque via doctor stoppage. That loss was preceded by a brutal knockout win over James Vick, and a TKO loss to Geoff Neal. Despite his recent hot-and-cold stretch, Price has developed a reputation as one of the most consistently exciting fighters in the welterweight division.

As of yet, Niko Price has not yet issued a statement on this failed drug test or his ensuing suspension and fine. Stay tuned for his comments when he decides to speak up.

