Report | Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. sold 1.2 million PPVs

According to a report from Dan Rafael, the recent boxing pay-per-view event between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. sold 1.2 million PPVs.

Tyson and Jones met last Saturday in the main event of a high-profile boxing card that also featured a co-main event between Jake Paul and Nate Robinson. The 54-year-old Tyson and 51-year-old Jones Jr. entertained fans for old time’s sake in an eight-round draw, while Paul knocked out Robinson in the co-main event in a devastating fashion. Also on the card was Badou Jack, plus there were musical performances from the likes of Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa. Overall, it was a big home run of an event for Triller.

According to Rafael, the numbers for the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. PPV are strong. The scribe reports that the show sold up to 1.2 million buys, while also noting that it’s the biggest-selling boxing PPV card in quite some time. Compared to 1.2 million for Tyson vs. Jones Jr., Rafael also reports that the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight sold 850,000 buys.

I was told today by sources well over 1 million in the U.S. — probably in the 1.2 neighborhood, which would include traditional linear PPV, the @FiteTV digital app and DirecTV/Dish Network. A shockingly high number that will make the biggest selling #boxing PPV in quite awhile. https://t.co/T6HPqHNl32 — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) December 2, 2020

I believe the number was so huge because it was a perfect storm. Massive nostalgia during the pandemic. The pandemic kept a lot of people at home over Thanksgiving weekend. The price was $50 not the absurd $80ish for other #boxing events. Curiosity factor about Tyson. — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) December 2, 2020

Wilder-Fury 2 did not do 1M. It did around 850ish. https://t.co/QsXadPZNCU — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) December 2, 2020

This is a massive home run for the promoter Triller as well as Tyson and Jones Jr., who reportedly took home paydays of $10 million and $3 million, respectively. It’s likely that since the PPV did better than expected that both fighters earned PPV points. In fact, Paul admitted that he also got bonus money after scoring that viral KO over Robinson.

The 1.2 million number also shows that boxing fans, and sports fans in general, are still willing to spend their hard-earned money on big fights. Even though both guys are older fighters, it was still a big-name fight on paper, and for the most part, the card delivered At $50 instead of $80, it was a much easier sell for fans, as well. Overall, a success.

Were you one of the 1.2 million people who purchased last weekend’s boxing card between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.?