Evander Holyfield expected to box again for Triller Fight Club

Heavyweight boxing legend Evander Holyfield is expected to box again for Triller Fight Club following his recent TKO loss to Vitor Belfort.

Belfort finished Holyfield in the first round with strikes in their recent boxing match for Triller. The fight was considered controversial by fans and media because Holyfield is 58 years old and took the fight on extremely short notice, which forced the entire event to shift from California to Florida. However, according to Triller co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh, Holyfield still plans on stepping into the ring once again following the Belfort fight. As far as Holyfield goes, it was an early stoppage and he believes he can still compete in boxing.

“If you talk to Holyfield, what the world perceived happen, didn’t happen. If you talk to Holyfield, Vitor apparently stepped on his foot, which I haven’t seen the footage yet, which made him trip and that’s why it looked like he fell. He swung really hard, which we all know that he did, and that was the knockout swing. Had he connected with Vitor, Vitor would probably still be in the hospital today, and (he) missed and put him into the ropes cause he swung so hard,” Kavanaugh told MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour.

“Vitor came back aggressively but Holyfield is a notoriously slow starter. His strategy is let me get hit, let me see how he punches, and then I’ll come out with my returns. If you look closely at that footage, he was blocking. He said he got hit once. If you ask Holyfield, (Vitor) got one hit and the rest of it he was blocking. So the stoppage, in his opinion, was the problem, cause he’s like ‘I would have come back and I knew what I was doing.”

