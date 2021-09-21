Leon Edwards believes the UFC is trying to get him beat

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards believes that the UFC is trying to get him beat, but the Brit says that he won’t lose.

Edwards is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 and he is unbeaten over his last 10 fights overall. Despite that impressive unbeaten streak, the UFC decided not to give Edwards the next title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Instead, Colby Covington was given the rematch and he will fight Usman at UFC 266, a decision that Edwards does not agree with as he believes he deserved it instead.

Speaking on MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour, Edwards was asked why he believes the UFC didn’t give him the next title shot and instead went with Covington. As far as the Brit goes, the UFC is trying to hold him back and keep him away from fighting for the title shot. He is convinced that he would become the new UFC welterweight champion but for whatever reason, he keeps getting passed over for the title shot. In fact, Edwards has gone on so far as to say that he believes the UFC brass wants him to get beat, but he won’t lose.

“It’s been six years since my last loss. Colby got beat by the champion, fought Woodley, the fight ended by injury, sat out for over a year and got a title shot. But when I go on and get 10 fights in a row, now, ‘He needs one more.’ Every time, it’s one more. I think they’re trying to get me beat, but I cannot lose. I truly believe that I will be the next world champion. They’re trying to hold me back from it, but it’s coming. I truly believe it,” Edwards said.

