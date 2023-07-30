Terence Crawford becomes undisputed welterweight champion with TKO over Errol Spence Jr.

By Zain Bando - July 29, 2023
There isn’t just UFC 291 and the Bellator/RIZIN crossover event on tap for tonight, but also the highly anticipated welterweight title showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

The long-awaited mega fight takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. to close out a blockbuster month of July in combat sports.

What makes the fight notable are the two combatants.

Both are unbeaten in prizefighting, as Terence Crawford enters the bout at 39-0 with 30 KOs. As for Errol Spence Jr., who has dominated the welterweight division for the better part of six years, is 28-0 with 22 KOs, including stoppages of Keli Brook and Chris Algieri in recent years.

The bout is the main event of a four-fight main card which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with ring walks scheduled for 11 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view.

Spence-Crawford is also a rare occurrence of the UFC going head-to-head with boxing on the same night, as UFC 291 takes place on ESPN+ pay-per-view, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT following the preliminary portion.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje headline the UFC event for the BMF title, and assuming everything goes off smoothly, it is expected that the UFC main event won’t start until after the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford title fight ends.

Round one of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terrance Crawford begins with jabs from Spence Jr. Crawford followed by his own counter—jabs from Crawford before Spence goes to the body. Spence goes upstairs after the break, but Crawford counters with a right. The round ends with both fighters unscathed.

Round two begins with Spence Jr. landing some nice combinations—more jabs from Spence Jr., as he continues to pick away with the jabs before Crawford fires back—more jabs from both fighters. Spence goes up top before Crawford counters with a left. Under 30 seconds left, and oh wow, Crawford drops Spence with a jab near the end of the round before the horn sounds.

Round three begins with Spence back on the attack. Spence Jr. to the body. Crawford fires back against the fence. Combinations from both fighters while approaching a minute left in the round. Crawford utilizing his speed now. A right hand from Crawford bothers Spence but doesn’t knock him down. The referee breaks up a clinch before the round ends.

Round four begins with bodywork from Crawford and countershots from Spenc Jr.e before Crawford returns upstairs. Crawford has him hurt with a three-punch combination as Spence Jr. is cut. Every shot is becoming more hellacious. More jabs and uppercuts from Spence Jr. before Crawford fires with a few of his own to end the round.

Round five begins with Crawford continuing to pepper Spence Jr. upstairs. Spence is continuing to walk forward, but Crawford keeps pushing the pace. Both fighters retreat the rest of the round, but Crawford remains wholly controlled.

Round six sees more of the same from Crawford as he continues to pick his shots. Both men got tired, but Crawford keeps pushing the pace with the jab. More of the same from Crawford downstairs and Spence struggles to respond. The round ends with Spence Jr. noticeably exhausted.

Round seven sees Crawford nearly going for the knockout almost right away. Crawford knocks down Spence Jr. again, this time even worse as he looks on wobbly legs. The fight continues with Crawford pushing the pace as Spencee Jr. looks tired still. Only 28 jabs landed to this point, as Crawford floors Spence Jr. at the conclusion of the round, but the bell sounds. That’s two knockdowns in the same round.

Round eight sees the Showtime unofficial scorecards having Crawford up 69-61. Terrance Crawford has Errol Spence Jr. up against the ropes, as he goes upstairs to the body while landing 58% of his power shots to this point. Spence Jr. continues to eat upstairs jabs and power shots as the round ends with Spence Jr. frustrated and confused.

Round nine sees Crawford just steadily picking Spence Jr. apart. Crawford goes to the body, looking for anything to end the fight. HE DOES! The referee stops it. Crawford is a multiple-division champion. The “fight of the decade” goes to Terence Crawford from Omaha, Neb. The best welterweight in the world, bar none.

Undisputed, undefeated, undeniable.

Official result: Terence Crawford def. Errol Spence via TKO (2:32, Round 9)

What did you think of Spence-Crawford? Let us know, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Errol Spence Jr. Terence Crawford

Related

Mike Tyson

UFC 291 promo gets special treatment with Mike Tyson narration

Zain Bando - July 29, 2023
Logan Paul and KSI PRIME announcement
KSI

KSI and Logan Paul confirmed to headline 'PRIME Card' against separate opponents in October

Josh Evanoff - July 28, 2023

YouTuber-turned-boxers KSI and Logan Paul will return in October, but not against each other.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reveals that he turned down offer to fight 'little p*ssy' Jake Paul

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping nearly signed to step in the ring with Jake Paul.

Francis-Ngannou-Mike-Tyson
Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson open to training Francis Ngannou for Tyson Fury fight: “That’d be cool”

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2023

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has confirmed that he’s open to the idea of training with Francis Ngannou ahead of his debut.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till offers to let Dillon Danis knock him out on the undercard of Paul vs. Diaz following online feud

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2023

Darren Till has called out Dillon Danis for a boxing match on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight.

Alan Belcher defeats Chase DeMoor

Video | Alan Belcher defeats Chase DeMoor via TKO at Misfits Boxing 8

Fernando Quiles - July 23, 2023
Tom Aspinall and Tyson Fury.
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reveals Tyson Fury's request to train ahead of Francis Ngannou bout

Josh Evanoff - July 20, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall has chimed in on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

Tommy Fury, Jake Paul, MMA, Boxing
Jake Paul

Jake Paul thanks Tommy Fury for handing him his first career loss: “There were so many lessons in the loss”

Susan Cox - July 20, 2023

Jake Paul is thanking Tommy Fury for handing him his first career loss.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz planning UFC return after Jake Paul boxing match: "We're letting this guy talk s*it?"

Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2023

Former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has promised an MMA return ahead of his boxing match with Jake Paul.

Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Randy Couture praises Francis Ngannou scoring Tyson Fury fight: "He stood up for our sport"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2023

PFL commentator Randy Couture has reacted to Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury.