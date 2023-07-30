Terence Crawford becomes undisputed welterweight champion with TKO over Errol Spence Jr.

There isn’t just UFC 291 and the Bellator/RIZIN crossover event on tap for tonight, but also the highly anticipated welterweight title showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

The long-awaited mega fight takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. to close out a blockbuster month of July in combat sports.

What makes the fight notable are the two combatants.

Both are unbeaten in prizefighting, as Terence Crawford enters the bout at 39-0 with 30 KOs. As for Errol Spence Jr., who has dominated the welterweight division for the better part of six years, is 28-0 with 22 KOs, including stoppages of Keli Brook and Chris Algieri in recent years.

The bout is the main event of a four-fight main card which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with ring walks scheduled for 11 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view.

Spence-Crawford is also a rare occurrence of the UFC going head-to-head with boxing on the same night, as UFC 291 takes place on ESPN+ pay-per-view, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT following the preliminary portion.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje headline the UFC event for the BMF title, and assuming everything goes off smoothly, it is expected that the UFC main event won’t start until after the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford title fight ends.

The moment @terencecrawford became UNDISPUTED CHAMPION OF THE WORLD 🏆🏆🏆🏆 The referee calls a stop to the fight in the 9th, as Terence Crawford defeats Errol Spence Jr to sit alone at the top of the division. #SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/b2yIkj8QAr — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023

THE POUND-FOR-POUND UNDISPUTED KING 👑@terencecrawford stops Spence in round 9 to etch his name in history ⭐#SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/ShT4tQpFoE — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023

Round one of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terrance Crawford begins with jabs from Spence Jr. Crawford followed by his own counter—jabs from Crawford before Spence goes to the body. Spence goes upstairs after the break, but Crawford counters with a right. The round ends with both fighters unscathed.

Round two begins with Spence Jr. landing some nice combinations—more jabs from Spence Jr., as he continues to pick away with the jabs before Crawford fires back—more jabs from both fighters. Spence goes up top before Crawford counters with a left. Under 30 seconds left, and oh wow, Crawford drops Spence with a jab near the end of the round before the horn sounds.

Round three begins with Spence back on the attack. Spence Jr. to the body. Crawford fires back against the fence. Combinations from both fighters while approaching a minute left in the round. Crawford utilizing his speed now. A right hand from Crawford bothers Spence but doesn’t knock him down. The referee breaks up a clinch before the round ends.

Round four begins with bodywork from Crawford and countershots from Spenc Jr.e before Crawford returns upstairs. Crawford has him hurt with a three-punch combination as Spence Jr. is cut. Every shot is becoming more hellacious. More jabs and uppercuts from Spence Jr. before Crawford fires with a few of his own to end the round.

Round five begins with Crawford continuing to pepper Spence Jr. upstairs. Spence is continuing to walk forward, but Crawford keeps pushing the pace. Both fighters retreat the rest of the round, but Crawford remains wholly controlled.

Round six sees more of the same from Crawford as he continues to pick his shots. Both men got tired, but Crawford keeps pushing the pace with the jab. More of the same from Crawford downstairs and Spence struggles to respond. The round ends with Spence Jr. noticeably exhausted.

Round seven sees Crawford nearly going for the knockout almost right away. Crawford knocks down Spence Jr. again, this time even worse as he looks on wobbly legs. The fight continues with Crawford pushing the pace as Spencee Jr. looks tired still. Only 28 jabs landed to this point, as Crawford floors Spence Jr. at the conclusion of the round, but the bell sounds. That’s two knockdowns in the same round.

Round eight sees the Showtime unofficial scorecards having Crawford up 69-61. Terrance Crawford has Errol Spence Jr. up against the ropes, as he goes upstairs to the body while landing 58% of his power shots to this point. Spence Jr. continues to eat upstairs jabs and power shots as the round ends with Spence Jr. frustrated and confused.

Round nine sees Crawford just steadily picking Spence Jr. apart. Crawford goes to the body, looking for anything to end the fight. HE DOES! The referee stops it. Crawford is a multiple-division champion. The “fight of the decade” goes to Terence Crawford from Omaha, Neb. The best welterweight in the world, bar none.

Undisputed, undefeated, undeniable.

Official result: Terence Crawford def. Errol Spence via TKO (2:32, Round 9)

What did you think of Spence-Crawford? Let us know, Penn Nation!