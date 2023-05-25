Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford announced for July 29th in Las Vegas

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is finally going down in Las Vegas.

‘The Truth’ and ‘Bud’ have long been viewed as the two greatest in the welterweight division. Despite that, a boxing match between the two has failed to come to fruition. That’s not for a lack of effort, as Crawford even left his promoter, Top Rank, in late 2021 to make the clash happen.

However, after multiple starts and stops, the fight once again fell by the wayside. Last year, Spence Jr. and Crawford scored knockout wins over Yordenis Ugas, and David Avanesyan, respectively. Following their latest wins, each man stated their hope to make the massive collision happen. However, few likely believed them.

Well, it’s time to start believing. Earlier today, the two announced that the fight was official, and going down on July 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view, as they’ve seemingly found a way to get Crawford to sign with the network for this bout.

Nonetheless, the fight promises to be spectacular. Both men head into July’s matchup with an undefeated record and with gold around their waists. For his part, Spence Jr. is 28-0, having earned wins over high-profile names such as Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, Danny Garcia, and more.

Meanwhile, the Nebraska native heads into the welterweight championship bout holding a 39-0 record. His undefeated professional record includes wins over names such as Amir Khan, Jose Benavidez Jr., Shawn Porter, and more.

The announcement of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford just continues to build on an incredible year for boxing. In April, two of the biggest stars went head to head, as Gervonta Davis defeated Ryan Garcia. Furthermore, there are other massive matchups, such as Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder, that are expected for this year.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Are you excited about Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford?