Pros react after Alex Pereira defeats Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

Tonight’s UFC 291 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup featuring Alex Pereira taking on Jan Blachowicz.

Pereira (8-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing the UFC middleweight title to Israel Adesanya back in April of this year. ‘Poatan’ entered the contest having gone 3-1 in his UFC career, which included stoppage victories over Sean Strickland and the aforementioned ‘Stylebender’.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA) was competing for the first time since fighting Magomed Ankalaev to a split draw for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282. The Polish powerhouse had gone 6-1-1 over his previous eight fights, with his lone loss in that time coming to Glover Teixeira by way of submission.

Tonight’s UFC 291 co-main event proved to be a tightly contested back and forth affair. Jan Blachowicz was able to dominate Alex Pereira on the ground in round one, almost scoring a rear-naked choke submission. However, ‘Poatan’ was able to keep the fight standing for the majority of rounds two and three and ultimately got off the better shots during that stretch. After fifteen minutes of action the bout went to the judges’ scorecards for decision.

Official UFC 291 Result: Alex Pereira def. Jan Blachowicz by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pereira vs. Blachowicz’ below:

Super excited for this one let’s go @AlexPereiraUFC #UFC291 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 30, 2023

This is a great fight. I’m 1-1 with Blachowicz and rooting for him. Can he take him down ?? #ufc291 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 30, 2023

Ur right to feel the tension. Ur right to feel the danger. Ur right to see the size. Ur right to be impressed by the resumes. Ur wrong to forget that Izzy stepped to it 5x. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 30, 2023

Polish Power! 🤣🔥 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) July 30, 2023

Jan is tired!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 30, 2023

If Jan don’t get the take down he’s finished!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 30, 2023

I got it 1 round a piece! Pereira coming on strong after the TDs. Very interesting turn. #UFC291 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 30, 2023

Elevation getting to Jan?! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 30, 2023

I got 2-1 Alex #UFC291 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 30, 2023

Could we see another tie — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 30, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Alex Pereira defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291:

That was a bad decision. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) July 30, 2023

Very close fight. Can’t be mad at that at all. Could’ve gone either. #UFC291 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 30, 2023

Fatigue is NOT a criteria. This place is going crazy and rightfully so. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 30, 2023

Can’t wait to be back these boys are puppies in the the pin with a Lion!!!#returnoftheking #sorryforthewait #thetrueking — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 30, 2023

