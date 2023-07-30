Pros react after Alex Pereira defeats Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

By Chris Taylor - July 29, 2023
Tonight’s UFC 291 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight matchup featuring Alex Pereira taking on Jan Blachowicz.

Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira, UFC 291, UFC

Pereira (8-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing the UFC middleweight title to Israel Adesanya back in April of this year. ‘Poatan’ entered the contest having gone 3-1 in his UFC career, which included stoppage victories over Sean Strickland and the aforementioned ‘Stylebender’.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA) was competing for the first time since fighting Magomed Ankalaev to a split draw for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282. The Polish powerhouse had gone 6-1-1 over his previous eight fights, with his lone loss in that time coming to Glover Teixeira by way of submission.

Tonight’s UFC 291 co-main event proved to be a tightly contested back and forth affair. Jan Blachowicz was able to dominate Alex Pereira on the ground in round one, almost scoring a rear-naked choke submission. However, ‘Poatan’ was able to keep the fight standing for the majority of rounds two and three and ultimately got off the better shots during that stretch. After fifteen minutes of action the bout went to the judges’ scorecards for decision.

Official UFC 291 Result: Alex Pereira def. Jan Blachowicz by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pereira vs. Blachowicz’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Alex Pereira defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291:

Who would you like to see Alex Pereira fight next following his spli decision victory over Jan Blachowicz this evening in Salt Lake City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jan Blachowicz UFC UFC 291

