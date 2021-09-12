Donald Trump praises “great patriot” Vitor Belfort following TKO win over Evander Holyfield

Former United States President Donald Trump praised “great patriot” Vitor Belfort following his first-round TKO win over Evander Holyfield.

Trump was a special guest at Saturday night’s Triller Fight Club boxing event, providing commentary for the fans and also answering a number of questions. Following the event, which saw Belfort knock out Holyfield in the first round with punches, Trump had nothing but good things to say about the Brazilian-born Belfort. Check out his comments below.

“You are a great patriot and we appreciate it,” Trump said (h/t MMAjunkie.com). “Vitor, your stock was very high, but it’s even higher tonight because you beat somebody who is, I don’t know, I think probably one of the greatest of all time. There’s no question about Evander and we love Evander. I know Evander, and I’ve never seen that happen to Evander. I’ve been with Evander a long time and it’s just one of those things, you were really fantastic.”

It’s pretty clear that Trump has a lot of admiration for Belfort and for Triller Fight Club, in general. The former United States President also suggested that Belfort could fight either Jorge Masvidal or Junior dos Santos, who were both present at the event in the commentary booth alongside Trump. However, it appears as though Belfort’s preferred target for his next fight is Jake Paul, and Triller will be looking to make that fight a reality.

As for Belfort, Trump’s comments were certainly positive about “The Phenom,” who looked phenomenal against Holyfield. It was the first time that Belfort has competed in combat sports in over three years and he did exactly what he needed to do by dispatching Holyfield in a quick fashion and now it will be interesting to see what the Brazilian does now.

What did you think of the job Donald Trump did in the boxing commentary booth?