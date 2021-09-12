Vitor Belfort wants to “mix the rules” of MMA and boxing following win over Evander Holyfield

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort says he wants to “mix the rules” of MMA and boxing following his big win over Evander Holyfield.

Belfort finished the boxing legend, Holyfield, with punches in the first round of their pro boxing match at the Triller Fight Club event on Saturday night. Following the event, Belfort was asked what is next for him following the big KO win. As far as Belfort goes, he plans on continuing to box now that he’s gotten the big win over Holyfield in his back pocket. But it’s Belfort’s goal to create a hybrid sport that combines both the aspects of MMA and boxing, primarily in the clinch, where Belfort says he hopes to continue his fighting career.

.@VitorBelfort says his dream is to "mix the rules" of boxing and MMA after his win at #TrillerFightClub: "Make it more free in the clinch. It will intrigue the fans." Watch full press conference: https://t.co/j3fGqagku9 pic.twitter.com/2HDL7uTGma — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 12, 2021

“My dream is to mix a little bit of the rules, where we can grab. I’m looking for us MMA fighters to really fight boxers in a fair way that will bring an advantage for us, as well, because the clinch in boxing and MMA is different. Hopefully, we can grab the neck, push, grab the face. I’m not talking about spinning punches because boxers can not handle that very much, it takes time to do it,” Belfort said. “But I would like to make some legendary fights where we can kind of bring in the grabbing part with the push and make it more free in the clinch. That is something that will intrigue the fans and the fights will be huge. Big fights can be broken. I think Triller can shift the industry because when you combine both sports in the same night, with the same rules, the amount of content and people see something totally different. But until that happens, I will box the boxers.”

Do you like the idea Vitor Belfort presented about mixing up the rules of MMA and boxing?