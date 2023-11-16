Video | Deontay Wilder speaks directly to Anthony Joshua during recent press conference

Deontay Wilder spoke directly to heavyweight boxing rival Anthony Joshua during a press conference involving the two this week.

Just a matter of days ago, it was announced that Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua will both be returning to the ring on December 23rd. However, they will not be competing against each other.

Instead, Joshua will lock horns with in-form Otto Wallin who is riding a six-fight win streak. On the flip side, Wilder will be colliding with Joseph Parker in what looks set to be one of the most stacked boxing events of the year.

Of course, many fans and pundits alike would’ve been hoping to see the two big names square off against one another. While it won’t be happening just yet, these respectful remarks from ‘The Bronze Bomber’ certainly indicate that we’re heading in the right direction.