Video | Deontay Wilder speaks directly to Anthony Joshua during recent press conference
Deontay Wilder spoke directly to heavyweight boxing rival Anthony Joshua during a press conference involving the two this week.
Just a matter of days ago, it was announced that Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua will both be returning to the ring on December 23rd. However, they will not be competing against each other.
Instead, Joshua will lock horns with in-form Otto Wallin who is riding a six-fight win streak. On the flip side, Wilder will be colliding with Joseph Parker in what looks set to be one of the most stacked boxing events of the year.
Of course, many fans and pundits alike would’ve been hoping to see the two big names square off against one another. While it won’t be happening just yet, these respectful remarks from ‘The Bronze Bomber’ certainly indicate that we’re heading in the right direction.
‼️ Deontay Wilder speaks directly to Anthony Joshua at the press conference ahead of their fights on Dec 23rd and AJ chooses not to respond…
Wilder shows respect for Joshua
“It’s good to be in the same room with him [Anthony Joshua], to see him face to face. It’s been a long time coming. I wish you nothing but the best, bro. Hopefully, soon, we can get it on in the ring and give the people what they want, once and for all. But I wish you nothing but the best. Even if it doesn’t happen. But, I believe it’s gonna happen, I believe it will. It’s about that time. But, even if it don’t, I wish you nothing but the best, nothing less.”
It’s certainly a different tone from Wilder, and hopefully, it leads us down the path of a superfight next year – if they can get past their respective obstacles next month.
Do you believe we will see Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder at some point? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
