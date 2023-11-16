Mayra Bueno Silva responds to recent criticism from Julianna Pena: “I will kill you”

UFC title contender Mayra Bueno Silva has responded to recent criticism from divisional rival Julianna Pena.

At UFC 297, Mayra Bueno Silva and Raquel Pennington will battle it out over the UFC women’s bantamweight championship. They will do so after Amanda Nunes vacated the belt, which she recaptured in her dominant rematch win over Julianna Pena.

Ever since then, Pena has been calling for another crack at the belt. However, as a result of her not being ready to compete just yet, she’ll have to sit back and watch as a new queen is crowned in January.

In recent weeks, Pena has been pretty critical of the matchup and what it means for the division. In response, Mayra Bueno Silva had some pretty strong remarks for the former champ.

Mayra Bueno Silva's message to Julianna Peña: I will kill you.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/qsuHApRubs — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 16, 2023