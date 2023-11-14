Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder set for return on December 23rd against separate opponents

By Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2023

Professional boxers Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are now set to return.

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua

‘AJ’ and ‘The Bronze Bomber’ were in talks with one another for most of this calendar year. While Deontay Wilder has stayed on the sidelines, Anthony Joshua has notched two wins inside the boxing ring in 2023. However, their plans for a Saudi Arabia clash in December were blown up earlier this summer due to financial demands.

However, the two will now be fighting in December anyway, but against different opponents. As first reported by Dan Rafael and later confirmed by ESPN, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder will return on December 23rd. That date was first expected to be filled by Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

However, due to injuries that Fury suffered against Francis Ngannou, he’s been pulled from his bout against ‘The Cat’. As a result, Saudi Arabia seemingly wanted to fill that date with a massive bout, and instead found Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

RELATED: NATE DIAZ OFFERS TO WELCOME DEONTAY WILDER TO MMA: “RESPECT TO A REAL FIGHTER”

Anthony Joshua, Robert Helenius, Boxing, KO, Knockout

In the main event, Anthony Joshua will return to face former title challenger Otto Wallin. A former opponent of the aforementioned Tyson Fury, the Swede challenged ‘The Gypsy King’ in 2019, losing by decision. Since then, he’s undefeated and is riding a six-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder is expected to return in the co-feature against Joseph Parker. The former champion enters the matchup off a knockout win over Simon Kean on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou last month. That was the Australian’s third win in a row, and he will now look to upset ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

Other bouts haven’t been formally announced for this event in December. However, names such as WBA (Super) light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol have been linked to the card.

What do you make of these fight announcements involving Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua? Are you excited for this December card?

