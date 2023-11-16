Daniel Cormier explains why he’s concerned about David Goggins training Tony Ferguson: “I hope he doesn’t beat Tony down”

By Harry Kettle - November 16, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he has some concerns about Tony Ferguson’s training sessions with David Goggins.

David Goggins, Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296

Next month at UFC 296, Tony Ferguson will attempt to get his career back on track when he locks horns with Paddy Pimblett. While some feel as if this bout has been set up for Pimblett to shine, others believe it gives Ferguson a chance to finally get back in the win column. Either way, there are going to be some major headlines coming out of this contest.

In order to try and maximize his chances of victory, ‘El Cucuy’ is taking a different approach to his training camp. He’s opted to start working with David Goggins, a retired NAVY Seal, an ultramarathon runner and public speaker, among other things.

RELATED: DAVID GOGGINS SLAMS UFC FANS FOR “STUPID COMMENTS” ABOUT HIM TRAINING TONY FERGUSON

Alas, some have questioned the move and the logic of it, with Daniel Cormier being the latest to weigh in.

Cormier questions Ferguson and Goggins

“I tap in on making sure you leave no stone unturned,” Cormier said. “Great call by the former interim champion. He wants to try and see if it’s going to change something for him. He’s going to be in shape, but I don’t know if the cardio is going to be the issue. That’s not what’s wrong with Tony Ferguson.

“It’s not that he’s not preparing himself right. It’s just other things, other reasons why he’s losing, and I don’t know if David Goggins is going to be able to change that. The weathering and the beatings that you take in that octagon can’t be fixed just by mental approach and working harder in the gym. It just takes something a little bit more.”

“Also, I worry Goggins works so hard he don’t care how you’re feeling,” Cormier continued. “He’s going to make you work. I hope he doesn’t beat Tony down and overtrain him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Daniel Cormier Tony Ferguson UFC

