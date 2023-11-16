Daniel Cormier explains why he’s concerned about David Goggins training Tony Ferguson: “I hope he doesn’t beat Tony down”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he has some concerns about Tony Ferguson’s training sessions with David Goggins.

Next month at UFC 296, Tony Ferguson will attempt to get his career back on track when he locks horns with Paddy Pimblett. While some feel as if this bout has been set up for Pimblett to shine, others believe it gives Ferguson a chance to finally get back in the win column. Either way, there are going to be some major headlines coming out of this contest.

In order to try and maximize his chances of victory, ‘El Cucuy’ is taking a different approach to his training camp. He’s opted to start working with David Goggins, a retired NAVY Seal, an ultramarathon runner and public speaker, among other things.

RELATED: DAVID GOGGINS SLAMS UFC FANS FOR “STUPID COMMENTS” ABOUT HIM TRAINING TONY FERGUSON

Alas, some have questioned the move and the logic of it, with Daniel Cormier being the latest to weigh in.