Deontay Wilder gives update on PFL fight with Francis Ngannou: “He knows what the deal is”

Boxing star Deontay Wilder is still interested in facing Francis Ngannou in the PFL.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ is currently looking to book his return to the boxing ring. Deontay Wilder has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Robert Helenius last Fall. Since then, he’s been linked to several high-profile fights with names such as Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr.

However, each of those bouts has failed to come to fruition as of now. That has seemingly led to Deontay Wilder’s interest in facing Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ signed with the PFL in April, having left the UFC months prior due to his litany of issues with management, as well as his desire to box. At the time, Francis Ngannou repeatedly mentioned Tyson Fury as a likely opponent. However, it now appears to be Deontay Wilder is his likely boxing foe.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, the boxer discussed the possibility of fighting the former UFC champion. Again, Deontay Wilder confirmed that he was down to fight Francis Ngannou not only in boxing but in the PFL cage. While the boxer has previously said the bout likely won’t happen until 2024, he seems hopeful it’ll happen soon.

Previously, the two heavyweights have stated a two-fight deal, one in MMA, and one in boxing, is the most likely path.

RELATED: KEVIN LEE ELABORATES ON UFC APEX CRITICISM: “WE’RE KILLING THE SPORT FOR MONEY”

“He knows what the deal is. Francis you hit me, you know what’s up,” Deontay Wilder stated when asked about fighting Francis Ngannou. “But yeah, I was at the PFL to enjoy some fighting, to shake a couple of hands with a couple of people, and talk business as well. Francis is one of those names that definitely came up, and keeps coming up.”

He continued, “Hopefully we can get something on the schedule in the near future that we can present to the people and make this fight become a reality.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Deontay Wilder vs. Francis Ngannou?