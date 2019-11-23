Mark Hunt reacts after losing his lawsuit against the UFC

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has issued a statement after learning that his lawsuit against his former employer has been shot down.

Hunt had issued a lawsuit against the UFC and former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar for “conspiracy and fraud” surrounding his fight with ‘The Beast’ at UFC 200.

‘The Super Samoan’ took to social media where he blasted the UFC and promotional President Dana White with the following message.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5M2pmkpd6P/

“I tried to make things even on the battlefield of Mma but again the cheating company @danawhite @ufc with all its billions they ripped everyone off win again someone will die against a steroid using cheater and your shit rip off company will be at fault @ufc I hope all u fuckers burn filthy dog cunnnniesss 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 u can go and get fuuuuuaaaaaarrrkkkkeddd Uwonthisbattlebutthewarwillcontinue #aliactmotherfuckers I am not the first to sue this rip off company and sure as hell wont be the last to sue the @ufc u can’t keep ripping fighters off and run monopoly on the market someone’s going to put u motherfuckers down @danawhite @ufc” – Mark Hunt wrote on his official Instagram page.

Hunt (13-14-1 MMA) last competed for the organization at UFC Adelaide in December of 2018, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Justin Willis.

The setback marked Hunt’s third in a row, as he had previously suffered losses to Aleksei Oleinik and Curtis Blaydes respectively.

Mark Hunt was last victorious at UFC Fight Night 110 in June of 2017, when he defeated Derrick Lewis by way of fourth round TKO.

The heavyweight knockout artist has said that he plans to continue his fighting career with other organizations now that his contract is up with the UFC.

