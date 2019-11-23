Fighter Salaries revealed for Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2

Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (41-0-1) will put his title on the line against Luis Ortiz tonight in Las Vegas.

Wilder and Ortiz first met in March of 2018, with Wilder emerging victorious with a tenth round TKO.

Since their first encounter, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has competed on two different occasions, going 1-0-1 in those contests. During that stretch, Wilder fought Tyson Fury to a draw and then most recently defeated Dominic Breazeale by first round knockout.

Meanwhile, after suffering his first career setback to Wilder in New York, Luis Ortiz has since won three straight fights. During his recent win streak, Ortiz scored TKO victories over Răzvan Cojanu and Travis Kauffman, before most recently defeating Christian Hammer by unanimous decision.

According to ESPN both Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz will be paid handsomely for tonight’s highly anticipated rematch.

Check out the official fighter salaries below:

Deontay Wilder: $3 million (guaranteed $20 million)

vs. Luis Ortiz: $1.5 million (guaranteed $7 million)

Leo Santa Cruz: $750,000 (guaranteed $2 million)

vs. Miguel Flores: $100,000

Brandon Figueroa: $200,000

vs. Julio Ceja: $50,000

Wilder vs. Ortiz resulted in a phenomenal fight the first time around, so fans are hopeful we will see a repeat this evening in Sin City.

