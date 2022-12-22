Conor McGregor reacts to KSI threatening to do “serious damage” to Dillon Danis: “Brother you’re a friendly little nerd I don’t care”

Conor McGregor is rooting for Dillon Danis to defeat KSI, but he’s not super excited about the fight itself.
‘El Jefe’ is a noted training partner and friend of the former UFC champion. For his part, Danis, too, had some success in the cage, albeit in Bellator. The jiu-jitsu ace signed to the promotion in 2017 and was seen as a solid welterweight prospect.
However, after racking up two quick submission wins, the New York native instead targeted a move to the boxing ring. While Danis was in talks to face both Jake and Logan Paul, neither fight came to fruition.
Nonetheless, Dillon Danis will indeed be boxing a YouTuber, KSI, next month on DAZN pay-per-view. ‘The Nightmare’ made headlines in August by knocking out two opponents in one night. The British star also defeated the aforementioned Logan Paul in November 2019.
The bout will be the jiu-jitsu star’s debut in boxing but has stated he’ll be paid more than most UFC champions. While the payday has to be nice for Danis, his teammate, Conor McGregor, seems less thrilled about the fight.
On Twitter, ‘The Notorious’ confirmed that he was indeed rooting for his teammate. In response, KSI added that he was going to do serious damage to Danis. The former UFC champion then replied, admitting that he doesn’t care much about this style of boxing. McGregor continued, stating that he wishes his teammate was doing MMA instead.
I am not too sure. Maybe because of the rartem situation? I’m still rockin with Dillon. All the way! https://t.co/2AGUOet9J7
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 22, 2022
I’m sorry but I’m about do some serious damage to your boy https://t.co/57ivPDZpKr
— ksi (@KSI) December 22, 2022
Brother you’re a friendly little nerd I don’t care. He should be back doing mma if he is doing this little nothing burger match with you. I couldn’t care less about this genre of boxing, I am sorry. Have a good one. https://t.co/4qNs85OmGd
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 22, 2022
When you see what I do to Danis January 14th, then you will care… https://t.co/syu0ZeQneI
— ksi (@KSI) December 22, 2022
