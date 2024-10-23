Dana White predicts where the next Conor McGregor will emerge: “We’re already starting to crank talent out of there”

Dana White Points to Mexico for Next Conor McGregor

Dana White recently sat down with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III on the “Outta Pocket with RGIII” podcast. During his appearance, the UFC boss explained why Mexico is where the next breakout star will emerge (via MMAFighting).

“Mexico,” White said when asked where the next McGregor will come from. “I opened a Performance Institute down in Mexico and we’re already starting to crank talent out of there. Some of the baddest humans who have ever walked the face of the Earth have been Mexican. Very big fighting culture down there. So I think our next big star is going to come out of Mexico, like that level of star.”

With that said, White understands that someone with Conor McGregor’s mainstream appeal does not show up often.

“He’s like a unicorn,” White said. “You’ll find a Conor McGregor every 10 or 15 years.”

The UFC has seen several athletes from Mexico achieve success. The likes of Brandon Moreno and Alexa Grasso have captured gold under the UFC banner. While Mexico has been the home to legendary boxers, it seems more high-level MMA fighters are emerging.

Time will tell if White’s prediction is correct.