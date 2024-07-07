Chris Avila defeats Anthony Pettis (Highlights)

Anthony Pettis squares off with Chris Avila in a boxing match scheduled for six rounds this evening in Anaheim, California.

The bout is set to be contested at 175lbs.

Pettis (25-14 MMA, 1-0 Boxing), a former UFC lightweight champion, most previously took to the squared circle in April of 2023, where he earned a majority decision victory over boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

“I’m trying to stay busy boxing,” Anthony Pettis recently told MMA Fighting. “I’ve got this July 6 boxing fight and then I have another pretty big name that’s an opportunity in boxing as long as I go f*ck up Avila on July 6. My next fight after this one, a boxer currently competing in boxing and ranked.”

Meanwhile, Chris Avila has won five straight boxing bouts ahead of tonight’s collision with ‘Showtime’. The 31-year-old is coming off back-to-back decision wins over Jake Bostwick and Jeremy Stephens in his most recent efforts.

Round one of ‘Pettis vs. Avila’ begins and ‘Showtime’ lands first with a solid blow counter right. He sneaks in a hook. Chris Avila replies with a right. He follows that up with a couple of jabs. Both men connect with lefts in the pocket. Pettis with a second left before the bell.

Round two and Anthony Pettis is using some good footwork to keep his opponent at distance. He lands a lunging left hook. Both men trade big right hands in the pocket. Jabs by both, Pettis fires off a nice 1-2. A good left by Avila appears to stun ‘Showtime’.

Round three begins and Anthony Pettis gets in with an overhand right. Chris Avila counters with a short left. A big right connects for Pettis. Avila circles and lands a right of his own. Pettis with an uppercut, but it is answered by a glancing left. Avila with a right. ‘Showtime’ replies with a body shot. Avila upping the volume a bit here. Pettis with a nice right to close out the frame.

Round four begins and Anthony Pettis appears to be slowing down here. Maybe that extra 20lbs was a mistake. Chris Avila with a good right. He lands another. Avila pawing with his jab now. ‘Showtime’ lands a late right, but his body language does not look good.

Pettis in need of a breather#LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/nYp4FW0dVv — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 7, 2024

Round five begins and Chris Avila lands a nice overhand right to start. Pettis looking to return fire. He eventually does and lands a right of his own. Avila working the body now. The Team Diaz product looks like the much fresher fighter. A good left by Avila closes out the frame.

The sixth and final round begins and both men have really slowed down here. Anthony Pettis looking to unload his right hand. Avila continues to press with his jab. ‘Showtime’ with a right. Avila answers with one of his own. The bout comes to an end.

Score one for the 209#LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/38BV13ffxj — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 7, 2024

Official Result: Chris Avila defeats Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision (58-56, 59-55 x2)

Who would you like to see Avila fight next following his decision victory over Pettis this evening in California?