Boxing champion claims Canelo Alvarez fight isn’t happening due to absurd terms: “They said the weight difference is too much”

By Fernando Quiles - June 19, 2023

One boxing world champion has explained why a fight with Canelo Alvarez won’t be happening.

Canelo Alvarez

Recently, it was revealed by ESPN MX that Jermall Charlo has emerged as the lead candidate to fight Canelo Alvarez next. Charlo is the WBC Middleweight Champion. If the fight comes to fruition, Charlo would be competing for Canelo’s undisputed super-middleweight gold. Prior to Charlo’s name being mentioned as the lone candidate, WBC Cruiserweight Champion Badou Jack was also mentioned as a strong possibility.

RELATED: UFC STAR CONOR MCGREGOR RESPONDS TO “LITTLE GINGER SAUSAGE” CANELO ALVAREZ

Canelo Alvarez vs. Badou Jack Talks Fall Apart

Taking to his Twitter account, Badou Jack revealed the terms he was given in order to fight Canelo Alvarez, which have ultimately derailed the bout.

“I won’t be fighting Canelo next. They said the weight difference is too much, they wanted to drain the old man and fight me 20lbs UNDER the cruiser weight limit for the title. Plus, a rehydration clause. Canelo let’s give the fans what they want to see and fight David Benavidez.”

It looks like that Benavidez fight won’t be happening this fall. All signs point to Canelo Alvarez returning to Showtime PPV for the Charlo fight. In the whacky world of boxing, however, you can’t rule anything out. With that said, Canelo’s promoter Eddie Hearn told media members that he expects the Charlo fight to take place in September.

Charlo hasn’t fought since his June 2021 title defense against Juan Macias Montiel. Charlo won the fight via unanimous decision to maintain his hold on the WBC Middleweight Championship. Whether or not the inactivity will negatively impact him in his next fight remains to be seen.

As for Badou Jack, he’ll look to cash in elsewhere. The 39-year-old is riding a six-fight winning streak. Time will tell if he can get another marquee money fight before his career is over.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

