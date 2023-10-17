Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez trade barbs over potential fight: “I’ll kick you raw pink”

By Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has begun a war of words with Canelo Alvarez.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez

‘The Notorious’ has been out of action for over two years, suffering a broken leg in his July 2021 trilogy with Dustin Poirier. As a result, Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines recovering since then, even leaving the USADA pool. During his time away, the Irishman has called out everyone from Nate Diaz to Canelo Alvarez.

For his part, the Mexican boxer has long had no interest in facing Conor McGregor. Whenever asked about a fight with the former UFC champion, Canelo Alvarez has always responded in the negative. While there’s no indication that the two will ever fight, they did trade words over a potential bout earlier today.

Conor McGregor got the back-and-forth started with a post on X, where he reflected on his 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. In the post, the former UFC champion correctly noted that he landed more punches on ‘Money’ than Canelo Alvarez. That quickly led to a response from the boxer and one parting shot from the MMA fighter.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REACTS AFTER ISRAEL ADESANYA ANNOUNCES HE IS TAKING A LONG LAYOFF FROM FIGHTING

Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor

“One of the greatest performances in Professional Boxing this was. I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo. I’d love another go.” Conor McGregor wrote on X earlier today, reflecting on his 2017 loss to Floyd Mayweather.

Canelo Alvarez quickly took to social media himself, responding: “I just need one hand with you and I don’t need to throw so many punches”

In response, the Irishman stated: “Saul you uncooked chicken, I’ll stomp the ligaments out of your knee joint. I don’t even need hands to end you, I’ll kick you raw pink, leave you looking like you were left out in the sun too long haha freckle arse. I will see you and we will see. Canelo is a cornflake, no sugar.

What do you make of these comments? Do you believe Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez will ever clash?

