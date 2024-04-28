Former UFC star Thiago Alves retires following BKFC loss to Mike Perry: “I’m happy with the man I see in the mirror”

Former UFC veteran Thiago Alves has decided to call an end to his combat sports career. Alves went one-on-one with Mike Perry in his first bare-knuckle fight since June 2021. It only took Perry one minute to finish Alves via TKO. It was “Pitbull’s” first bare-knuckle loss, and he doesn’t plan on throwing hands inside the ring again. Thiago Alves has retired. RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER MIKE PERRY FINISHES THIAGO ALVES AT BKFC KNUCKLEMANIA 4

Thiago Alves shuts the door on combat sports career

During the KnuckleMania IV post-fight press conference, Alves revealed that he is done taking strikes and dishing them out (h/t MMA Fighting).

“I’m going back to retirement,” Alves said at the post-fight press conference. “I pretty much was already retired, but didn’t make an announcement [or] anything because I wanted to do one more, and this was it. Unfortunately it didn’t go my way, but I’ve been fighting professionally since I was 15 years old. I took this fight on [an] eight-week notice, and I lost my mother on April 5. So I’ve been through a lot, and I put my family through a lot already.

“I’m happy being a coach, living the life that I live, but I got no regrets. Unfortunately, it’s almost impossible to go out on top when you’re competing at this level, but I’m happy with the man I see in the mirror. And on to the next one, right?”

As for the stoppage, Alves said he was ready to go out on his shield, but the referee saw something he didn’t like. “Pitbull” said all he can do is express gratitude to the sport of MMA. He said he came to America from Brazil at just 19 years old with only $40. Alves also said he’s thankful he gets to provide for his family and leave combat sports with his health intact.

We here at BJPenn.com wish Thiago Alves all the best in his retirement.