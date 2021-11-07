Canelo Alvarez KO’s Caleb Plant (Video)

Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant
Canelo Alvarez defeats Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez puts his WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring champion titles on the line against IBF champion Caleb Plant this evening.

The winner of tonight’s contest will become the first undisputed super middleweight champion in Boxing history.

Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2) most recently competed back in May, where he scored a stoppage win over Billy Joe Saunders. The pride of Mexico suffered his lone career defeat back in September of 2013, when he was outpointed by Floyd Mayweather.

Meanwhile, Caleb Plant enters tonight’s highly anticipated title fight with Canelo sporting a perfect professional record of 21-0. ‘Sweethands’ last took to the squared circle back in January, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Caleb Traux.

Tonight’s Canelo vs. Plant title fight proved to be another thrilling contest. Caleb Plant was able to get off to a strong start but Canelo Alvarez stormed back and wound up earning a number of knockdowns in the later round. The Mexican standout would put the American away for good in round eleven.

Check out the fight highlights below:

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. Caleb Plant via KO in Round 11

