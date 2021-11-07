UFC 268 Results: Rose Namajunas defeats Zhang Weili (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 268 event is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight rematch between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang.

Namajunas (10-4 MMA) and Zhang (21-2 MMA) initially squared off back at April’s UFC 261 event, with ‘Thug’ emerging victorious by way of knockout.

The now two-time UFC strawwweight champion, Rose Namajunas, enters the rematch on a two-fight winning streak. Prior to dethroning Zhang back in April, the American was coming off a split-decision victory over Jessica Andrade.

Meanwhile, Weili Zhang will be looking to make a statement after having her 21-fight winning streak snapped by ‘Thug Rose’. The Chinese standout has been training with Henry Cejudo in preparation for tonight’s highly anticipated rematch.

Round one of the UFC 268 co-main event begins and Zhang Weili opens with a low kick. She lands another. Rose Namajunas is utilizing a lot of movement early. Zhang tags her with another low kick. ‘Thug Rose’ leaps into the pocket with a nice combination. Weili circles out and lands a low kick. Another good combination lands for Rose Namajunas. The Chinese standout shoots in and scores a big takedown. ‘Thug’ immediately begins searching for a submission but Zhang Weili is doing a good job of avoiding thus far. A good punch now from the former champ. Namajunas scrambles and is able to get back her feet. Another hard low kick lands for Zhang. Rose counters with a right hand. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 268 co-main event begins and Rose Namajunas comes forward quickly. Zhang Weili keeps her at bay with a side kick. ‘Thug Rose’ with a good combination that ends with a low kick. Zhang continues to chop away at the front leg of Namajunas with low kicks. Good shots in the pocket from both ladies. Another good exchange. Zhang Weili lands a left hand that rocks Rose. She chases after her and scores a takedown. Zhang working from full guard position now. She drops down two big punches. Rose Namajunas scrambles back to her feet and lands a left hand. The fighters clinch and ‘Thug’ lands a nice knee to the body. Namajunas with a trip takedown. She immediately looks to move to mount. Zhang is defending the position so far. Rose with a good right. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 268 co-headliner begins and Zhang Weili lands a pair of low kicks to start. Rose Namajunas feints and looks to counter. Both ladies with hard kicks. Namajunas goes to the body. She is pressing the action here in round three but has yet to land anything significant. Zhang continues to do work from the outside. Namajunas tags her with a right hand. Weili replies with a low kick and then one to the body. Two minutes remain in the round. Rose lands a nice combination that sends Weili to the canvas for a brief second. The former champ springs back up and pushes Namajunas against the cage. The fighters break and Zhang lands a nice low kick and then a left hook. That appeared to stun Rose. Weili shoots in and gets a big takedown. She takes the back of Rose and attempts to lock in a rear-naked choke. She gives up on that and switches to elbows from the top. The horn sounds to end round three.

Thug Rose with the big shots, but Weili EATS them 👀 [ #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/GpNmv43sSf — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

Impressive grappling by Zhang Weili to end Round 3 😯 #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/0BkEkZuYlD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 7, 2021

Round four of the UFC 268 co-main event begins and Zhang Weili lands a low kick to start. Rose Namajunas attempts to press forward but eats a jab. She continues to press and lands a clean right hand over the top. Zhang with a takedown but Namajunas is right back up to her feet. She lands another right hand and then misses with a question mark kick. Zhang with another heavy low kick. She shoots in and takes the back of Namajunas. She drags the champ to the ground and looks to secure her hooks. Rose Namajunas scrambles and winds up taking top position. She now has two minutes to work. What a fight this is. Rose is doing some solid work from the top. Zhang is avoiding anything too serious. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 268 co-headliner begins and Rose Namajunas shoots in and earns an early takedown. She immediately begins raining down ground and pound. More ground and pound from ‘Thug Rose’ to complete the final five minutes. We are going to the judges scorecards.

Official UFC 268 Result: Rose Namajunas def Zhang Weili by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Who would you like to see Namajunas fight next following her split decision victory over Zhang at tonight’s event in Madison Square Garden? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!