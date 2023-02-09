Anthony Pettis discusses “amazing” payday for boxing match with Roy Jones Jr. “I was surprised to see the check”

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis is getting a hefty payday to box Roy Jones Jr.

‘Showtime’ has been out of action since his rematch with Stevie Ray at PFL 7 last August. ‘Braveheart’ had defeated the former UFC champion by second-round submission just two months prior. At PFL 7, Ray made it 2-0 in the series against Pettis, winning by decision.

Following the defeat, the former lightweight titleholder stated that he was open to boxing next. While Pettis was likely to open to the idea, he probably didn’t expect that he’d make his debut against Roy Jones Jr. ‘Captain Hook’ currently holds a professional boxing record of 66-9, but hasn’t fought since 2018.

In April, the two former champions will headline a boxing card promoted by Jorge Masvidal. While ‘Gamebred’ is just beginning his journey as a promoter, it must be going pretty well. On The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani, Anthony Pettis discussed his upcoming boxing match.

There, the former UFC champion stated that he was surprised to get the offer. Pettis also stated that he was even more surprised by the payday for the boxing match with Jones Jr.

“It’s the real deal bro. Eight, three-minute rounds, my first professional boxing fight and it’s against Roy Jones,” Anthony Pettis stated on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani. “It’s in my hometown, I couldn’t say no to that. An opportunity like that pops up once in a lifetime. I was honestly getting ready for the PFL at 170 pounds, then this popped up and it kind of just changed my whole year around. Jorge’s been doing the boxing thing and he hasn’t done a card of this caliber yet.”

He continued, “…Oh man, bro it’s amazing. I was surprised to see the check. It made me not sign my PFL contract and we know my PFL contract was awesome. Great money. It’s enough for me to go fight Roy Jones Jr. in my professional debut as a boxer.”

What do you make of these comments? Will you watch Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr.? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!