VIDEO | Mark Zuckerberg spars with Alexander Volkanovski in Meta ad ahead of UFC 284

Ahead of UFC 284, Mark Zuckerberg has sent a sign of support to Alexander Volkanovski.

‘The Great’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Max Holloway last July. In that outing, Volkanovski dominated en route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. In the process, he closed the book on his series with ‘Blessed’, winning all three fights.

Following that victory, the featherweight champion announced his intentions to move up in weight. This Saturday night in the main event of UFC 284, Volkanovski will make his promotional lightweight debut against Islam Makhachev.

The featherweight champion will likely have his hands full with the Russian this weekend. Makhachev famously captured the lightweight gold with a submission win over Charles Oliveira in October. For his first title defense, the newly crowned champion is a sizeable favorite over Volkanovski.

Luckily for Alexander Volkanovski, he’s been getting work with some of the greatest athletes and trainers on the earth at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA. Beyond that, he also got some work with Mark Zuckerberg. The owner of Meta revealed that a year ago, he met Volkanovski at his headquarters.

The two decided to have a sparring session in Meta VR. In the video, Volkanovski is clearly not going as hard as he could, as it was a lighthearted sparring session. Nonetheless, the two seemed to have fun with the whole experience.

“Last year @ufc #1 pound-for-pound fighter @alexvolkanovski stopped by Meta HQ to train with me and for fun we tested the limits of our performance avatars with motion capture in our @engage gear. Good luck this weekend Alex!”

Beyond his work with Facebook and Meta, Mark Zuckerberg is a noted MMA fan and actively trains. Last year, he even rented out the UFC Apex for himself and friends to watch UFC Vegas 61 cageside.

