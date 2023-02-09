Islam Makhachev hits back at Bobby Green over steroids accusation: “I training hard, that’s why. That’s why he feel the power”

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has hit back at Bobby Green‘s steroid accusations.

The Russian is slated to headline UFC 284 this Saturday night against Alexander Volkanovski. The bout will be Makhachev’s first title defense since winning the title last October against Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ wound up losing by second-round submission, ending his historic winning streak.

However, the newly crowned champion would’ve never gotten that title shot had he not defeated Bobby Green. Last February, ‘King’ replaced Beneil Dariush who was slated to face Makhachev in a five-round main event. In that bout, Makhachev won by first-round TKO.

The following December, Bobby Green accused Islam Makhachev of being on steroids. Specifically, he referenced the fact that the Russian tested positive for banned substances in 2016. During a press conference at UFC Vegas 66, he stated:

“I was f*cking round on my YouTube, right, and I found this little video and it said Islam had a little trouble with drugs. I don’t see people talking about him? So, he was saying when he first came over that his school that he trained at in Russia, they just gave him vitamins. They been doing it since who knows when, when you start training.

He continued, “Imagine if you gave someone steroids form the age of 10, 12, 13, 14, 15; how strong you would be… He was really strong, it makes sense now… I move with thousands of guys. That was interesting. I told my coach, ‘There was something interesting about Islam. I felt it, it’s just not human.’ [Now], it makes sense.”

Months on from those remarks, Islam Makhachev responded at UFC 284 media day. There, he made it clear that his hard work in training is to do with his success, not steroids.

“I don’t know, I am not like Bobby Green, I am not drunk, do some bad stuff,” Makhachev said at UFC 284 media day. “I [am] training hard, that’s why. That’s why he feel the power. I told you, all the fighters say, ‘I am going to defend his wrestling.’ (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “…But, when fight is happening, when I take down my opponent, they all feel my power… This is not because I am good. It’s because I [have been] training all my life. That’s why.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about UFC 284?