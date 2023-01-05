Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis offers to be Jake Paul’s first opponent in PFL: “More than happy to welcome you”

Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis is offering to be Jake Paul’s first opponent in PFL.

With the announcement that the Professional Flighters League has partnered with Jake Paul to build and fight in their PPV Super Fights Division, Anthony Pettis has laid out the welcome mat.

Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis (25-14 MMA) is currently signed with the PFL. The 35 year old fought in the UFC in the welterweight, lightweight and featherweight divisions. Pettis is a former UFC lightweight champion who held the belt from August 2013 to March 2015.

After 12 years with the UFC , Anthony Pettis announced in December of 2020 that he was leaving the organization to explore free agency.

It was just one day after departing the UFC that Pettis signed a deal to join the PFL and participate in their 2021 season. Pettis immediately became a high profile addition to the roster alongside Bellator champion Rory MacDonald (23-10 MMA).

ESPN MMA put out on Twitter, Pettis’ welcome for Paul:

Pettis in his own tweet stated:

‘Welcome to the PFL@jakepaul”

“More than happy to welcome you to MMA’s league if Nate isn’t available.”

It’s true that with the announcement that Jake Paul had signed with the PFL, Paul immediately called out Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) for a two-fight deal. One, in a boxing ring, and the other in a Super Fight Division clash in MMA approximately six months later.

There has been no word from Diaz, who is now himself is a free agent after leaving the UFC in 2022.

According to Pettis, fear not Jake Paul, if Diaz isn’t there for you – ‘Showtime‘ is more than happy to take his place.

Would you like to see Jake Paul vs Anthony Pettis in Paul’s PFL debut?

