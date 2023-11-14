PHOTO | Chael Sonnen allegedly gets Anderson Silva tattoo on his arm

By Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2023

It is safe to say that the hatchet between UFC legends Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen is buried.

Chael Sonnen getting a tattoo

‘The Spider’ and ‘The American Gangster’ famously had one of the most heated rivalries in MMA history. Despite the Brazilian’s dominance at the time, his first meeting with Chael Sonnen in August 2010 was quite lopsided. The wrestler famously dominated for most of the bout, but a fifth-round submission win saw Anderson Silva retain the gold.

Two years later, the middleweights ran it back in the main event of UFC 148. Again, Chael Sonnen had early success, but this time met a knee in round two. Anderson Silva again defeated his longtime rival, seemingly closing the door on their feud. Now, over a decade later, it seems that they’re closer to friends than enemies.

On social media, Chael Sonnen showed an alleged portrait tattoo that he received of Anderson Silva. ‘The American Gangster’ stated that he lost a bet to the Brazilian, and now it was time to pay up. It’s worth noting that some online have questioned if the tattoo itself is real, due to the lack of redness around it. Which would be standard for a tattoo that was just completed.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chael Sonnen (@sonnench)

I’m a man of my word @spiderandersonsilva” – Sonnen wrote in the caption of the post to social media.

While this seemingly confirms the two’s friendship, it shouldn’t come as that big of a surprise. Last October, prior to Anderson Silva’s boxing match with Jake Paul, the two met and shared a hug. At the press conference, which Chael Sonnen hosted, the two even joked that they would have a barbecue together.

What do you make of this news involving Chael Sonnen? Do you believe his Anderson Silva tattoo is real?

