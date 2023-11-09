Nate Diaz offers to welcome Deontay Wilder to MMA: “Respect to a real fighter”

By Josh Evanoff - November 9, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz would love to welcome Deontay Wilder to the world of MMA.

Nate Diaz and Deontay Wilder

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has recently revealed his intention to head to the cage in the future. Last scoring a knockout win over Robert Helenius last Fall, Deontay Wilder has been out of action for over a year. However, the former boxing champion has been in talks with Francis Ngannou for a potential bout in the cage.

Despite those talks with ‘The Predator’, it seems that the heavyweight might instead meet Nate Diaz. On social media, the former UFC title challenger reacted to a recent interview featuring Deontay Wilder. In the video, the boxer stated that he was down to meet the Stockton native in the cage.

It appears that the feeling is mutual between Nate Diaz and Deontay Wilder. On social media, the former stated that they could start working on the contracts for the bout already. Despite the massive size difference, he’s down.

RELATED: NATE DIAZ REJECTS NOTION OF FIGHTING JAKE PAUL IN THE MINOR LEAGUES: “NEVER BACK TRACK TO THE MINOR LEAGUES PUSSYFL”

Nate Diaz

“Let’s get these contract written up asap..  Real fight shit respect to a real fighter down to fight for real. All love to boxing [,] But this is different REAL shit LFG[,] 1993” – Diaz wrote on social media responding to Wilder’s comments.

As of now, Nate Diaz is awaiting his next fight as well. Last suffering a decision defeat to Jake Paul in his boxing debut, ‘The Problem Child’ later called for the two to meet in the cage. However, it seems that the PFL has been unable to get a deal between the two done to this point.

While there’s still a lot to be figured out in terms of weight, it seems that Nate Diaz vs. Deontay Wilder could be next.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Nate Diaz vs. Deontay Wilder in the cage?

