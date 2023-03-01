Luke Rockhold thrilled with BKFC signing after leaving the UFC: “I’m done being a f*cking slave”

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold couldn’t be happier with BKFC.

The former champion has been out of action since his clash with Paulo Costa last August. In the co-main event of UFC 278, the two middleweight contenders put on a show. Ultimately, it was ‘The Eraser’ who picked up the win by unanimous decision.

That bout will likely end up being the final UFC fight in the illustrious career of Rockhold. While he retired following the defeat, he quickly went back on those comments. The former champion was granted his release from the UFC in January and planned to resume his career elsewhere.

Earlier today, Dave Feldman announced that BKFC had signed Luke Rockhold, as well as another former UFC champion, Eddie Alvarez. The two former titleholders will make their debuts at BKFC 41 in April, albeit against different fighters. Rockhold will headline the card against Mike Perry, while ‘The Underground King’ will face Chad Mendes in the co-main event.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Rockhold discussed his signing to the bare-knuckle boxing promotion. There, the former UFC champion praised BKFC, and seemed thrilled to finally be out of the MMA promotion.

“I’m done being a f*cking slave,” Luke Rockhold stated discussing his BKFC signing on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani. “I’m excited to be partnered with bare-knuckle, and to do this thing right. To give to the fans. I think it brings the best out of a fighter too, you know what I mean? When you’re not enslaved into that s*it you know.”

He continued, “You know you’re fighting for yourself, and your own worth, and what you can be worth.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Luke Rockhold vs. Mike Perry? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!