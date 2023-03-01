Ciryl Gane advises Jon Jones to stay focused after downplaying striking: “I’m going to be focused on that”

UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane is advising Jon Jones to stay focused during fight week.

‘Bon Gamin’ has been out of action since his clash with Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris last November. In that outing, Gane had to survive an early knockdown, but wound up winning by third-round knockout. The win was an important one for the Frenchman, as it helped him rebound from his loss to Francis Ngannou prior in the year.

The heavyweight contender will make his return to the octagon this Saturday at UFC 285. In arguably the biggest challenge of his career thus far, Gane will face the returning Jon Jones for vacant heavyweight gold. The bout was left vacant after ‘The Predator’ left the promotion in January.

At UFC 285 media day earlier today, Ciryl Gane previewed his return against ‘Bones’. During the press conference, the heavyweight addressed some recent comments from Jones. Those recent comments were that Gane wasn’t the best striker the legend had faced, instead giving the honor to Thiago Santos.

During the presser, Gane advised Jones to stay focused when asked about the comments. The heavyweight contender opined that he does have high-level striking and is aware of the challenges his opponent brings as well. Specifically in the wrestling department.

“I just have to say, I started a few years ago,” Ciryl Gane stated at UFC 285 media day earlier today. “So, this means a lot, a lot. I mean, I’m jumping to the top, the high level in the UFC. And, this has been coming, this isn’t for nothing. All I can say for him is to stay focused.”

He continued, “Stay focused. He likes to say I don’t have good striking, blah blah blah. But truly, I think I have really high-level striking, I’m aware. Like I’m aware about his wrestling game. You see, me? I’m aware. I’m really aware about that and I’m going to be focused on that.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Ciryl Gane? Are you excited about UFC 285? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!