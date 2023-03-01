Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury pay-per-view buys revealed

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury reportedly pulled in upwards of 500,000 pay-per-view buys according to the YouTuber.

‘The Problem Child’ returned to the boxing ring over the weekend to finally face ‘TNT’. The two celebrity boxers had been signed to fight each other on two prior occasions. However, Fury withdrew from both matchups, resulting in a lot of bad blood heading into fight night.

On fight night, the British boxer showed his experience. Fury used his jab, and long reach to control the fight against Paul. While he had to get off the canvas in the eighth round after a flash knockdown, the YouTuber was unable to get him out of there. Fury went onto win by split-decision.

Following the fight, Jake Paul voiced his intentions to activate a rematch clause. As of now, he’s yet to do so, and with names like Nate Diaz and KSI as future possible opponents, he’ll likely take his time to decide on what’s next. In the meantime, his brother, Logan Paul, as already offered to face the younger Fury brother.

However, based on comments Jake Paul made on his podcast, a rematch now seems a lot more likely. There, the YouTuber revealed that the pay-per-view, which was broadcasted on ESPN+. did over half a million pay-per-view buys.

Paul estimated that the fight will go down as the biggest of 2023, with its biggest competition coming in the form of Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis. ‘KingRy’ and ‘Tank’ are slated to fight for WBA (Regular) lightweight gold in Las Vegas this April.

“I guess the silver lining is that the pay-per-views are off the f***** charts,” Jake Paul stated on his podcast earlier this week. “Like, it’s probably going to be the biggest fight of the year. It’s going to be hard to contend with maybe [Ryan] Garcia and [Gervonta] Davis.

He concluded, “It’s probably coming in over half a million buys, but we’re still totaling everything.”

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see a rematch? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!