Video | Mark Zuckerberg shows off MMA skills, draws praise from Conor McGregor and other fighters

Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is receiving a ton of praise for his dedication to MMA training.

Zuckerberg turned a lot of heads when footage of his training session with MMA fighter Khai Wu surfaced. The CEO of Meta Platforms looked competent during the session and many top MMA fighters took notice.

I think Mark Zuckerberg is ready for a shot on the Contender Series 👀 pic.twitter.com/26QMFmoLZB — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 3, 2022

Big names such as Conor McGregor, UFC Featherweight Champion Alex Volkanovski, UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling, and others weighed in on social media (h/t MMAFighting).

Conor McGregor: Yo!!! F****** awesome Mark!

Alexander Volkanovski: Looking the goods

Aljamain Sterling: This is really amazing to see! Idk, UFC debut might be coming soon for you too!

Gilbert Burns: That’s dope

Cody Garbrandt: Okay!!!! Respect to you

Joe Lauzon: This is awesome.

Chris Weidman: pretty awesome!

Urijah Faber: The Triple Threat (accompanied by brain, fist, and money bag emojis)

Sean O’Malley: Damnnn!! love seeing this.

Wu competed at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 event on September 3. The action emanated from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Wheatland, California. Wu went one-on-one with Joshua Dillon. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Dillon, thus making him the winner via unanimous decision.

Here are the full results from the A1 Combat 5 show (via MMASucka).

Main Card

Lamar Reed (9-5-1) vs. Jeff Creighton (5-2-1) Ends in a Unanimous Draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28) – for the Vacant A1 Combat Welterweight Championship

Keith Lee (8-5-0) def. Jeremiah Labiano (13-10-0) via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Joshua Dillon (4-2-0) def. Khai Wu (6-4-0) via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Eimar Hernandez (4-0-0) def. Edwin de los Santos (2-1-0) via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Terrance Saeteurn (2-0-0) def. Marcelino Silva (0-3-0) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:33 of Round 1

Ozzie Alvarez (9-9-0) def. Mikey Gonzalez (7-3-0) via TKO (Ground and Pound) at 2:49 of Round 1

Preliminary Card (Amateur Fights)

Katarina Legorreta (4-2-0) def. Atanacia Ramirez (2-2-0) via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Allen Silhanek (3-1-0) vs. Gino Vega (1-1-0)

Frederick Tamura (0-1-0) vs. Daniel Black (0-2-0)

Christian Flores (1-0-0) vs. Jesse Pineda (1-0-0)

Walter Shaw (0-1-0) vs. Quintin Levesque (Debut)