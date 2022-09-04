Alex Pereira shares footage of his son mocking Israel Adesanya following brutal KO: “I told them before not to let him in the ring”

Alex Pereira has some next-level trolling hurled Israel Adesanya‘s way.

Pereira will be challenging Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Championship at UFC 281 on November 12. The title fight will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The story of Pereira and Adesanya is well documented. Pereira holds two kickboxing victories over “The Last Stylebender.” In their most recent encounter, Pereira knocked Adesanya out.

Since that time, Adesanya has gone on to be at the top of the food chain in the UFC’s 185-pound division. Pereira has quickly made his rise in MMA and is coming off a first-round knockout win over Sean Strickland.

Ahead of the bout with Adesanya, Pereira decided to troll “The Last Stylebender” with a video of his son mocking the UFC Middleweight Champion after he was knocked out in their last kickboxing match.

Falei antes para não deixar subir no ringue 😂(meu filho Alessandro após eu nocautear o Adesanya). I told them before not to let him in the ring 😂(my son Alessandro after I knocked Adesanya out). pic.twitter.com/xsa8jaySWR — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) September 2, 2022

Pereira has had a lot to say about Adesanya in the buildup to their MMA clash. He appeared on “Super Lutas” and made it clear that he plans to force Adesanya to engage in their fight (h/t Sportskeeda).

“I can tell you that it will be impossible for him not to engage, if he’s within my reach I will hurt him. And five rounds…he won’t make it, five rounds? And I come close, you can see in the fights that I come close, I have a very good defense. He will want to attack or counterattack, but I can hurt him with my defense too.

“I saw in his fights that he kicks a lot and the guys don’t have the right time, the right time to block, you can hurt him with a block. The guy kicked, you blocked, maybe he won’t kick anymore. He’s got a big weapon and I can sort of eliminate it early on, I’ll be close to him, if he doesn’t hit me he’ll get beaten, and if he hits me he’ll get as tired as me.“