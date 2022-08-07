BJJ legend Leandro Lo shot & killed in Brazil

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Leandro Lo has died.

Lo was shot and killed following a scuffle at a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the police report, officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was listed as a suspect.

The police report (via Combate) notes that Velozo took a bottle from Lo’s table, which started the incident. Lo then took Velozo down and held him there. Once the two were separated and Velozo got back to his feet, he pulled out a gun and shot Lo in the head.

Lo was rushed to Dr. Arthur Ribeiro de Saboya hospital and was declared brain dead hours later.

Lo earned a slew of accomplishments in the grappling world. He won eight IBJJF World Championships. Earlier this year, Lo scored gold in California, competing at light heavyweight.

Lo picked up wins in BJJ over the likes of Gordon Ryan and Gilbert Burns.

The MMA world has reacted to the death of Leandro Lo:

Inacreditável que o Leandro Lo se foi 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Unbelievable that Leandro Lo pass away

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😭😭😭😭

R.I.P — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 7, 2022

Jiu-Jitsu de luto.

RIP Leandro Lo.

😭🙏🏽🥋 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) August 7, 2022

The word legend is thrown around way to much in sports but it can’t be thrown around enough when it comes to your name in Jiu Jitsu || Leandro Lo, My heart and prayers to your family my brother. Rest easy my friend ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XkLOCXNZHz — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) August 7, 2022

Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Leandro Lo. One of the greatest Jiu Jitsu players ever. Absolutely tragic. My condolences to his family and friends — John Gooden (@JohnGoodenUK) August 7, 2022

RIP Leandro Lo . Stay safe out there lot of crazy stupid humans out in the world now days. — Georgi Karakhanyan 🥩 (@georgimma) August 7, 2022

May justice be done, rest in peace champion pic.twitter.com/4besHjAxBT — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) August 7, 2022

RIP my brother Leandro Lo ❤️ l pic.twitter.com/ILLISdynhi — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 7, 2022

Wow. Unbelievably tragic news about Leandro Lo. RIP to a jiu jitsu legend. Shocking. — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) August 7, 2022

Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil https://t.co/IrA6KkuaDg Street violence is filled with Uncontrolled emotions

Stupidity

Lack of confidence

Weakness This was over a alcohol bottle.

Quite unfortunate … — CharlesAirJourdain (@JourdainAir) August 7, 2022

"Street violence is filled with uncontrolled emotions Stupidity Lack of confidence Weakness This was over an alcohol bottle. Quite unfortunate …"