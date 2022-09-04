Junior dos Santos slams “dirty fighter” Ciryl Gane following UFC Paris fight against Tai Tuivasa

Junior dos Santos believes Ciryl Gane has some dirty tricks up his sleeve.

Gane took center stage inside Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 3. He shared the Octagon with Tai Tuivasa. While Tuivasa showed heart, he ultimately crumbled after being on a receiving end of a barrage of heavy strikes from Gane in the third round. “Bam Bam” dropped to the mat from an uppercut and Gane sealed the deal with a couple of hammerfists.

While many have praised Gane’s performance, dos Santos has a different take. He hopped on his Twitter account to accuse the former interim UFC Heavyweight Champion of bending the rules.

Que cara sujo esse Gane

De novo batendo na nuca, o que esses “especialistas” vão dizer agora?

Nad now what are those “fight experts” will say about it? @ufc @danawhite pic.twitter.com/EP6NUlwmWs — Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) September 4, 2022

“What a dirty fighter this Gane is. Again hitting the back of the head. And now what are those ‘fight experts’ will say about it?”

JDS took exception to the finish of his December 2020 bout with Gane, which ended in a second-round TKO loss for “Cigano.” After the fight, dos Santos insisted that he was hit in the back of the head (via MMAJunkie).

“I feel bad that this situation takes away the shine of this victory, but it’s also not OK,” Dos Santos said back in December 2020. “(It’s) not right to expect me to take a loss from an illegal blow. I hope you guys agree with me. I know my situation isn’t good in the organization, but that’s not the reason to suddenly stop enforcing rules or stop ensuring my safety inside the cage.”

It’s obvious that dos Santos still hasn’t forgotten their encounter. Following the loss, “Cigano” was released by the UFC. He had been with the promotion since 2008 before receiving his walking papers. He returned to action back in May against Yorgan De Castro for an Eagle FC event but he lost the bout due to a shoulder injury.

